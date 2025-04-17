Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Business
  3. Personal Finance
  4. Bank Holidays List: Are banks open or closed on Good Friday in your state? Check details

Bank Holidays List: Are banks open or closed on Good Friday in your state? Check details

Bank Holidays on Good Friday: Good Friday is a solemn day marking the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. It is a gazetted holiday in several Indian states.

Bank Holidays on Good Friday.
Bank Holidays on Good Friday. Image Source : Freepik
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Bank Holidays List: If you have bank-related work, it is very important to find out well in advance whether banks will remain open or close on April 18, 2025, i.e. on Good Friday in your state. Good Friday is a solemn day marking the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. It is a gazetted holiday in several Indian states. Therefore, many government organisations, banks, public institutions, and schools will remain closed on this day.

Bank Holidays List on Good Friday

According to the holiday calendar shared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for April, banks in most states will remain closed on April 18 - a gazetted bank holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

However, banks will remain open in states like Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar.

April 2025 Bank Holiday: Upcoming Holidays This Month

Monday, April 21, 2025: Banks will remain closed for this tribal festival in Tripura.

 
Tuesday, April 29, 2025: Banks will remain closed in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Vishnu.

Wednesday, April 30, 2025: Banks will remain closed in Karnataka for Basava Jayanti to honour Basavanna, the founder of the Lingayat sect.

Full List of Bank Holidays in 2025

11 January 2025 2nd Saturday Saturday
25 January 2025 4th Saturday Saturday
26 January 2025 Republic Day Sunday
8 February 2025 2nd Saturday Saturday
22 February 2025 4th Saturday Saturday
26 February 2025 Maha Shivaratri Wednesday
8 March 2025 2nd Saturday Saturday
14 March 2025 Holi Friday
22 March 2025 4th Saturday Saturday
30 March 2025 Ugadi Sunday
12 April 2025 2nd Saturday Saturday
13 April 2025 Vaisakhi Sunday
14 April 2025 Ambedkar Jayanti Monday
18 April 2025 Good Friday Friday
26 April 2025 4th Saturday Saturday
1 May 2025 May Day Thursday
10 May 2025 2nd Saturday Saturday
24 May 2025 4th Saturday Saturday
6 June 2025 Bakrid/Eid al-Adha Friday
14 June 2025 2nd Saturday Saturday
28 June 2025 4th Saturday Saturday
12 July 2025 2nd Saturday Saturday
26 July 2025 4th Saturday Saturday
9 August 2025 2nd Saturday Saturday
15 August 2025 Independence Day Friday
15 August 2025 Janmashtami Friday
23 August 2025 4th Saturday Saturday
13 September 2025 2nd Saturday Saturday
27 September 2025 4th Saturday Saturday
2 October 2025 Gandhi Jayanti Thursday
11 October 2025 2nd Saturday Saturday
20 October 2025 Diwali Monday
25 October 2025 4th Saturday Saturday
8 November 2025 2nd Saturday Saturday
22 November 2025 4th Saturday Saturday
13 December 2025 2nd Saturday Saturday
25 December 2025 Christmas Day Thursday
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Personal Finance Section
Bank Holiday Rbi
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\