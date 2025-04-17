Bank Holidays List: Are banks open or closed on Good Friday in your state? Check details Bank Holidays on Good Friday: Good Friday is a solemn day marking the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. It is a gazetted holiday in several Indian states.

New Delhi:

Bank Holidays List: If you have bank-related work, it is very important to find out well in advance whether banks will remain open or close on April 18, 2025, i.e. on Good Friday in your state. Good Friday is a solemn day marking the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. It is a gazetted holiday in several Indian states. Therefore, many government organisations, banks, public institutions, and schools will remain closed on this day.

Bank Holidays List on Good Friday

According to the holiday calendar shared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for April, banks in most states will remain closed on April 18 - a gazetted bank holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

However, banks will remain open in states like Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar.

April 2025 Bank Holiday: Upcoming Holidays This Month

Monday, April 21, 2025: Banks will remain closed for this tribal festival in Tripura.



Tuesday, April 29, 2025: Banks will remain closed in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Vishnu.

Wednesday, April 30, 2025: Banks will remain closed in Karnataka for Basava Jayanti to honour Basavanna, the founder of the Lingayat sect.

Full List of Bank Holidays in 2025