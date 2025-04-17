Bank Holidays List: Are banks open or closed on Good Friday in your state? Check details

Bank Holidays List: If you have bank-related work, it is very important to find out well in advance whether banks will remain open or close on April 18, 2025, i.e. on Good Friday in your state. Good Friday is a solemn day marking the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. It is a gazetted holiday in several Indian states. Therefore, many government organisations, banks, public institutions, and schools will remain closed on this day.
Bank Holidays List on Good Friday
According to the holiday calendar shared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for April, banks in most states will remain closed on April 18 - a gazetted bank holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.
However, banks will remain open in states like Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar.
April 2025 Bank Holiday: Upcoming Holidays This Month
Monday, April 21, 2025: Banks will remain closed for this tribal festival in Tripura.
Tuesday, April 29, 2025: Banks will remain closed in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Vishnu.
Wednesday, April 30, 2025: Banks will remain closed in Karnataka for Basava Jayanti to honour Basavanna, the founder of the Lingayat sect.
Full List of Bank Holidays in 2025
|11 January 2025
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|25 January 2025
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|26 January 2025
|Republic Day
|Sunday
|8 February 2025
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|22 February 2025
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|26 February 2025
|Maha Shivaratri
|Wednesday
|8 March 2025
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|14 March 2025
|Holi
|Friday
|22 March 2025
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|30 March 2025
|Ugadi
|Sunday
|12 April 2025
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|13 April 2025
|Vaisakhi
|Sunday
|14 April 2025
|Ambedkar Jayanti
|Monday
|18 April 2025
|Good Friday
|Friday
|26 April 2025
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|1 May 2025
|May Day
|Thursday
|10 May 2025
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|24 May 2025
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|6 June 2025
|Bakrid/Eid al-Adha
|Friday
|14 June 2025
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|28 June 2025
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|12 July 2025
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|26 July 2025
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|9 August 2025
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|15 August 2025
|Independence Day
|Friday
|15 August 2025
|Janmashtami
|Friday
|23 August 2025
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|13 September 2025
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|27 September 2025
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|2 October 2025
|Gandhi Jayanti
|Thursday
|11 October 2025
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|20 October 2025
|Diwali
|Monday
|25 October 2025
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|8 November 2025
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|22 November 2025
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|13 December 2025
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|25 December 2025
|Christmas Day
|Thursday