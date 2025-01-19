EPFO simplifies rules: Employees can now transfer PF accounts themselves | Here's how

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced major changes to facilitate online transfers. This action is intended to make the PF transfer process more efficient, reduce delays, and make it more convenient for employees, especially job changers. The revised action removes the need for employer intervention in some cases, which is waived, and allows members to transfer their PF accounts free of charge.

Key changes introduced

Simplified transfers : Employees can now directly transfer their PF accounts using their Universal Account Number (UAN) and Aadhaar details.

: Employees can now directly transfer their PF accounts using their Universal Account Number (UAN) and Aadhaar details. Elimination of employer dependency : Members do not have to depend on their previous or current employer for PF transfers, making the process faster and more transparent, obviously.

: Members do not have to depend on their previous or current employer for PF transfers, making the process faster and more transparent, obviously. Increased performance: The new system can significantly reduce latency, improving the overall user experience.

Implementation of changes

UANs issued after 1 October 2017 linked to Aadhaar do not require employer intervention for transfer. Currently the transfer between multiple UANs linked to the same Aadhaar number is automatic, provided the name, date of birth, and gender match across accounts. For accounts created before October 1, 2017, the simplified method will apply only if the two accounts have the same credentials.

How to link Aadhaar and EPF account

Visit the EPFO ​​Member e-Sewa portal. Login with your UAN, password and captcha. Under the "Manage" menu, select "KYC" and select the Aadhaar option. Enter your 12 digit Aadhaar number and name as per Aadhaar card. Submit your details and click "Save". After verification with UIDAI records, your Aadhaar will be successful

Benefits of the Update

Immediate transfers : Delays caused by employer involvement will be minimized.

: Delays caused by employer involvement will be minimized. Transparency : Members can directly manage transfers, ensuring better clarity in the process.

: Members can directly manage transfers, ensuring better clarity in the process. Ease of use: The streamlined process promotes convenience for employees managing their PF accounts.

The EPFO’s initiative is a step forward in empowering employees by granting them greater control over their provident fund accounts, ensuring faster and smoother transitions during job changes.

