Dussehra 2025: Will banks remain open or shut tomorrow? Check details Several bank branches across the country will remain closed on October 2, 2025, on account of Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti, and other regional festivals.

New Delhi:

The month of October brings with itself the festive season with people interested to know about the holidays in the upcoming months. Notably, bank branches across the country will remain closed on October 2, 2025, on account of Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti, and other regional festivals.

The closures come as part of the Reserve Bank of India’s scheduled holiday calendar. The calendar contains the national and state-specific holidays.

Banks remained closed on October 1 in several states on the occasion of for Dussehra, Ayudha Pooja, and Durga Puja, including:

1. Kerala

2. Assam

3. Uttar Pradesh

4. Odisha

5. Meghalaya

6. Karnataka

7. Sikkim

8. Bihar

9. Tripura

10. Jharkhand

11. West Bengal

12. Nagaland

13. Tamil Nadu

14. Arunachal Pradesh

There is going to be a nationwide public holiday on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. This year, Gandhi Jayanti falls on the same day as Dusshera, Vijaya Dashami, Dussehra, and Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva.

Moreover, banks in Sikkim will also remain closed even on October 3 and 4 for continued Durga Puja (Dasain) celebrations.

Despite bank closers on the dates mentioned above, customers can continue to avail facilities such as ATMs, net banking services, and mobile apps.

Some of the services, including NEFT, cheque clearing, and others may see some delay as they get facilitated only when the banks are properly functional.

Banking hours may alter in several states; however, majority of banks including, State Bank of India (SBI) and Punjab National Bank (PNB) will operate between 10am to 4pm. Other banks such as ICICI, HDFC, Yes Bank, Axis Bank may remain functional from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm or 3:30 pm. Bank of Baroda may work for extended hours, likely to work between 9:45 am to 4:45 pm or 10 am to 5 pm.