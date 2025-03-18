Property prices surge over 125 per cent in 3 years in this NCR region, rental values jump by 66 per cent According to recent data from ANAROCK Property Consultants, Noida Sector 150 witnessed a staggering 128% jump in capital values between 2021 and 2024. However, monthly rental yields for a typical 1,000 sq ft (2 BHK) apartment in the same area grew by 66% during this period.

Delhi-NCR property: The real estate market in Delhi-NCR is witnessing an extraordinary boom, with property demand skyrocketing in prime locations. Not just the capital city, but key regions of Noida are also showing exceptional growth momentum. One such example is Noida's Sector 150, where average housing prices have surged by a massive 128% over the past three years, according to a report by real estate consultancy ANAROCK. Alongside this, rental values have jumped by 66%, making the sector one of the hottest property spots in the region.

The average property price in Sector 150 has more than doubled, rising from Rs 5,700 per square foot in late 2021 to Rs 13,000 per square foot by the end of 2024. Rentals have also climbed steeply—from Rs 16,000 to Rs 26,600 per month during the same period.

Sohna Road sees strong growth too

As per the report, the upward trend is not just limited to Noida. Gurugram's Sohna Road has also emerged as a high-performing market. Over the last three years, housing prices here have risen by 59%, while rents have grown by 47%. Average property prices increased from Rs 6,600 per sq ft to Rs 10,500 per sq ft, and average monthly rent surged from Rs 25,000 to Rs 36,700.

Metro cities witness price-rent divergence

Speaking on the trend, Anuj Puri, Chairman of Anarock, stated, "An analysis of key micro-markets in the top 7 cities reveals that cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-NCR, and Hyderabad have seen a sharper increase in home prices compared to rentals between end-2021 and end-2024." However, cities like Pune, Kolkata, and Chennai bucked the trend, where rental values have risen faster than property prices, indicating varying demand-supply dynamics across different markets.

As per the report, Pune has emerged as a strong performer in markets where rental yields have outpaced property price appreciation. In Hinjewadi, property values increased by just 37% between 2021 and 2024, yet monthly rental returns surged by an impressive 57% during the same period. A similar trend was observed in Wagholi, where rental yields rose by 65%, while the actual capital value of properties in the area went up by only 37%. This indicates a shifting preference among investors towards rental income potential over capital gains in select Pune micro-markets.

