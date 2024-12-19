Delhi Metro update: Ditch your smart card, switch to Momentum 2.0 App, here's why

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Delhi Metro update: Ditch your metro card, switch to the Momentum 2.0 app.

For frequent commuters in Delhi, MetroCard has long been a convenient solution for quick access to the metro system. It helps avoid long token queues and saves valuable time. However, there are cases where passengers forget their cards and are forced to wait in queues, wasting time and money.

In response to these challenges, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) launched the Momentum 2.0 Delhi Sarthi app, which is available for Android and iOS users. The app is designed to enhance the travel experience of regular and occasional Metro riders by eliminating the need to queue for tickets.

Momentum 2.0 Delhi Sarthi: A step above the traditional metro card

The Momentum 2.0 app offers several advantages over the traditional metro card. One of the major benefits is that it removes the need to maintain a minimum balance of Rs 50. Once registered with a phone number, the app functions as a digital wallet, allowing commuters to purchase tickets quickly, including multiple-journey QR tickets.

Beyond ticketing, the app provides additional services such as the option to rent lockers at metro stations, offering a secure place for storing valuables while traveling.

Highlights of Momentum 2.0 Delhi Sarthi project

Momentum 2.0 Delhi Sarthi is not just a ticketing app. It acts as a comprehensive platform for all your metro needs. Highlights include:

Locating the nearest metro station

Checking first and last train timings

Exploring metro line maps and network details

Seamless wallet recharge via credit/debit cards and UPI

Please note, however, that once a ticket has been purchased through the app, it cannot be canceled or refunded.

More than just metro ticketing

Momentum 2.0 goes beyond simple ticketing with added services. The app allows users to:

Book bike taxis and women’s bike taxis

Purchase event tickets

Book IRCTC train tickets

Perform mobile recharges and credit card payments

Additionally, for those looking for entertainment during their commute, the app features a variety of games to enjoy while traveling.

With a user-friendly interface, an integrated digital wallet, and a range of helpful features, Momentum 2.0 Delhi Sarthi is transforming how commuters engage with the Delhi Metro. Whether you’re a regular traveler or an occasional user, this app makes metro travel more efficient, convenient, and enjoyable. For Delhi-NCR residents, it’s more than just a metro app—it’s a comprehensive travel companion.

