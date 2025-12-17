Confirmed or waitlisted? Indian Railways to let you know train ticket status 10 hours before train departure The Railway Board said that the move will help passengers plan their journeys more effectively by allowing them to check train ticket status in advance.

New Delhi:

Indian Railways has announced that passengers can now check their ticket status 10 hours before train departure. In simple terms, information on whether a passenger's train ticket is on the waiting list or has been confirmed will be provided 10 hours before the train's departure. The Railway Board said that the move will help passengers plan their journeys more effectively by allowing them to check train ticket status in advance.

Different rules for trains depending on timing

According to the Railway Board, the charts of trains departing between 5:01 am and 2:00 pm will be prepared by 8:00 pm the previous day. On the other hand, the charts of trains departing from 2:01 pm to 11:59 pm and from 12:00 am to 5:00 am will be prepared 10 hours in advance.

For this, emergency quota feeding will be done 8 hours in advance in any case. Let us tell you that, in July this year itself, the Railways had made changes regarding the timing of train reservation charts and by preparing the charts 8 hours before the departure of the train, passengers were being informed through text messages whether their seats were confirmed or not.

Till now, passengers have known their status 4 hours in advance

Before July 2025, passengers only received confirmation status information four hours before a train's departure, providing limited time for passengers whose tickets were not confirmed to plan their travel options. However, passengers will now receive their reservation status 10 hours before the train's departure, giving them sufficient time to plan their travel options in the event of a non-confirmed ticket.

This change will prove helpful for passengers on the waiting list and those on Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC). According to reports, the order has been sent to all zonal railways and CRIS so that it can be implemented into the system.