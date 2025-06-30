Bank Holidays in July 2025: Banks to remain closed on these 7 days, check state-wise list Bank holidays in India vary across states, depending on national, regional, and religious contexts. Other notable observances when banks will be closed in some parts of the country include Kharchi Puja, Harela and Ker Puja.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s state-wise official holiday calendar for the fiscal year 2025-26, seven bank holidays have been designated for July 2025. In addition to the seven bank holidays, banks will also be closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

Here’s a state-wise bank holiday list for the month of July:

July 3 (Thursday): Banks in Agartala will be closed to celebrate Kharchi Puja. It is a Hindu festival in which fourteen deities, known as Chaturdasha Devata, are worshipped.

July 5 (Saturday): In Jammu and Srinagar, the banks will remain closed to mark the birthday of Guru Hargobind, the sixth of the ten Sikh Gurus.

July 14 (Monday): Banks will be closed in Shillong on the occasion of Beh Deinkhlam. The Jaintia tribe in Meghalaya celebrates this festival.

July 16 (Wednesday): Dehradun will witness bank closures on Harela, which is celebrated in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand as well as some parts of Himachal Pradesh.

July 17 (Thursday): Banks won’t open in Shillong on July 17 to mark the death anniversary of U Tirot Singh, who was one of the chiefs of the Khasi people.

July 19 (Saturday): On the occasion of Ker Puja, banks will remain closed in Tripura’s Agartala. The festival is dedicated to Ker, who is regarded as the region's guardian deity.

July 28 (Monday): Banks will be closed in Gangtok on the occasion of Drukpa Tshe-zi, a Buddhist festival.

However, customers can continue to access their bank's online banking services across the country, even on bank holidays. Other services available on bank holidays include fund transfer requests using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms, and chequebook forms.