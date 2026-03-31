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  4. Bank Holiday 2026: Banks closed for Mahavir Jayanti in these cities, check full list here

Bank Holiday 2026: Banks closed for Mahavir Jayanti in these cities, check full list here

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

Bank Holiday 2026: According to the list of holidays shared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the next bank holiday will be on April 1, when banks in many cities will be closed so that they can close their yearly accounts.

Bank Holiday 2026
Bank Holiday 2026 Image Source : PTI/Canva
New Delhi:

Mahavir Jayanti is being celebrated across the country today. The Jain community celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara of the Jain religion. On this occasion, banks will remain closed in many cities. Here, we'll tell you the cities where banks will remain closed today. According to the RBI holiday calendar, public and private banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Chennai, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, and Ranchi on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. According to the RBI holiday calendar, public and private banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Chennai, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, and Ranchi on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. 

When is the next bank holiday? 

According to the list of holidays shared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the next bank holiday will be on April 1, when banks in many cities will be closed to close their yearly accounts. This annual closing allows banks to complete their accounting procedures, reconcile transactions, and prepare their financial statements for the new financial year, which begins on April 1.

Bank Holidays 2026 Full List

Date Holiday Description Day
10 January 2026 2nd Saturday Saturday
24 January 2026 4th Saturday Saturday
26 January 2026 Republic Day Monday
14 February 2026 2nd Saturday Saturday
28 February 2026 4th Saturday Saturday
15 February 2026 Maha Shivaratri Sunday
3 March 2026 Holi Tuesday
14 March 2026 2nd Saturday Saturday
20 March 2026 Ugadi Friday
28 March 2026 4th Saturday Saturday
3 April 2026 Good Friday Friday
11 April 2026 2nd Saturday Saturday
14 April 2026 Vaisakhi/Ambedkar Jayanti Tuesday
25 April 2026 4th Saturday Saturday
1 May 2026 May Day Friday
9 May 2026 2nd Saturday Saturday
23 May 2026 4th Saturday Saturday
27 May 2026 Bakrid/Eid al-Adha Wednesday
13 June 2026 2nd Saturday Saturday
27 June 2026 4th Saturday Saturday
11 July 2026 2nd Saturday Saturday
25 July 2026 4th Saturday Saturday
8 August 2026 2nd Saturday Saturday
15 August 2026 Independence Day Saturday
22 August 2026 4th Saturday Saturday
4 September 2026 Janmashtami Friday
12 September 2026 2nd Saturday Saturday
26 September 2026 4th Saturday Saturday
2 October 2026 Gandhi Jayanti Friday
10 October 2026 2nd Saturday Saturday
24 October 2026 4th Saturday Saturday
8 November 2026 Diwali Sunday
14 November 2026 2nd Saturday Saturday
28 November 2026 4th Saturday Saturday
12 December 2026 2nd Saturday Saturday
25 December 2026 Christmas Day Friday
26 December 2026 4th Saturday

Saturday

Online banking services will continue

Banks in several cities will be closed today, but online banking services will remain available to customers. Transactions and other services can be easily accessed through internet banking, mobile banking apps, UPI, NEFT, and RTGS. Facilities like ATM cash withdrawals, balance checks, and bill payments will also remain available. You can send or receive money, pay bills, or check your account balance at any time. However, these services may be temporarily unavailable during planned system maintenance.

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