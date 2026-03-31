Bank Holiday 2026: Banks closed for Mahavir Jayanti in these cities, check full list here

New Delhi:

Mahavir Jayanti is being celebrated across the country today. The Jain community celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara of the Jain religion. On this occasion, banks will remain closed in many cities. Here, we'll tell you the cities where banks will remain closed today. According to the RBI holiday calendar, public and private banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Chennai, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, and Ranchi on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. According to the RBI holiday calendar, public and private banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Chennai, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, and Ranchi on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.

When is the next bank holiday?

According to the list of holidays shared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the next bank holiday will be on April 1, when banks in many cities will be closed to close their yearly accounts. This annual closing allows banks to complete their accounting procedures, reconcile transactions, and prepare their financial statements for the new financial year, which begins on April 1.

Bank Holidays 2026 Full List

Date Holiday Description Day 10 January 2026 2nd Saturday Saturday 24 January 2026 4th Saturday Saturday 26 January 2026 Republic Day Monday 14 February 2026 2nd Saturday Saturday 28 February 2026 4th Saturday Saturday 15 February 2026 Maha Shivaratri Sunday 3 March 2026 Holi Tuesday 14 March 2026 2nd Saturday Saturday 20 March 2026 Ugadi Friday 28 March 2026 4th Saturday Saturday 3 April 2026 Good Friday Friday 11 April 2026 2nd Saturday Saturday 14 April 2026 Vaisakhi/Ambedkar Jayanti Tuesday 25 April 2026 4th Saturday Saturday 1 May 2026 May Day Friday 9 May 2026 2nd Saturday Saturday 23 May 2026 4th Saturday Saturday 27 May 2026 Bakrid/Eid al-Adha Wednesday 13 June 2026 2nd Saturday Saturday 27 June 2026 4th Saturday Saturday 11 July 2026 2nd Saturday Saturday 25 July 2026 4th Saturday Saturday 8 August 2026 2nd Saturday Saturday 15 August 2026 Independence Day Saturday 22 August 2026 4th Saturday Saturday 4 September 2026 Janmashtami Friday 12 September 2026 2nd Saturday Saturday 26 September 2026 4th Saturday Saturday 2 October 2026 Gandhi Jayanti Friday 10 October 2026 2nd Saturday Saturday 24 October 2026 4th Saturday Saturday 8 November 2026 Diwali Sunday 14 November 2026 2nd Saturday Saturday 28 November 2026 4th Saturday Saturday 12 December 2026 2nd Saturday Saturday 25 December 2026 Christmas Day Friday 26 December 2026 4th Saturday Saturday

Online banking services will continue

Banks in several cities will be closed today, but online banking services will remain available to customers. Transactions and other services can be easily accessed through internet banking, mobile banking apps, UPI, NEFT, and RTGS. Facilities like ATM cash withdrawals, balance checks, and bill payments will also remain available. You can send or receive money, pay bills, or check your account balance at any time. However, these services may be temporarily unavailable during planned system maintenance.