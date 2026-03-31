Bank Holiday 2026: Banks closed for Mahavir Jayanti in these cities, check full list here

Mahavir Jayanti is being celebrated across the country today. The Jain community celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara of the Jain religion. On this occasion, banks will remain closed in many cities. Here, we'll tell you the cities where banks will remain closed today. According to the RBI holiday calendar, public and private banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Chennai, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, and Ranchi on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. According to the RBI holiday calendar, public and private banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Chennai, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, and Ranchi on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.
When is the next bank holiday?
According to the list of holidays shared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the next bank holiday will be on April 1, when banks in many cities will be closed to close their yearly accounts. This annual closing allows banks to complete their accounting procedures, reconcile transactions, and prepare their financial statements for the new financial year, which begins on April 1.
Bank Holidays 2026 Full List
|Date
|Holiday Description
|Day
|10 January 2026
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|24 January 2026
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|26 January 2026
|Republic Day
|Monday
|14 February 2026
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|28 February 2026
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|15 February 2026
|Maha Shivaratri
|Sunday
|3 March 2026
|Holi
|Tuesday
|14 March 2026
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|20 March 2026
|Ugadi
|Friday
|28 March 2026
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|3 April 2026
|Good Friday
|Friday
|11 April 2026
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|14 April 2026
|Vaisakhi/Ambedkar Jayanti
|Tuesday
|25 April 2026
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|1 May 2026
|May Day
|Friday
|9 May 2026
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|23 May 2026
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|27 May 2026
|Bakrid/Eid al-Adha
|Wednesday
|13 June 2026
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|27 June 2026
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|11 July 2026
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|25 July 2026
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|8 August 2026
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|15 August 2026
|Independence Day
|Saturday
|22 August 2026
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|4 September 2026
|Janmashtami
|Friday
|12 September 2026
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|26 September 2026
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|2 October 2026
|Gandhi Jayanti
|Friday
|10 October 2026
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|24 October 2026
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|8 November 2026
|Diwali
|Sunday
|14 November 2026
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|28 November 2026
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|12 December 2026
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|25 December 2026
|Christmas Day
|Friday
|26 December 2026
|4th Saturday
|
Saturday
Online banking services will continue
Banks in several cities will be closed today, but online banking services will remain available to customers. Transactions and other services can be easily accessed through internet banking, mobile banking apps, UPI, NEFT, and RTGS. Facilities like ATM cash withdrawals, balance checks, and bill payments will also remain available. You can send or receive money, pay bills, or check your account balance at any time. However, these services may be temporarily unavailable during planned system maintenance.