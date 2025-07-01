5 HDFC credit card rule changes you can't afford to miss - Check details Reward points will be offered on insurance payments, but they will be limited by a monthly cap that varies depending on the type of credit card used.

HDFC Bank has introduced a series of changes to its credit card transaction charges. These changes will impact users who engage in activities like online gaming, wallet loading, utility bill payments, and more.

If you spend more than Rs 50,000 from your HDFC Bank credit card (consumer cards) in a month and Rs 75,000 from your business card, get ready to pay a fee of 1 per cent on utility bill payments made through these cards. This fee will not exceed Rs 4,999. Notably, no fee will be applied to insurance transactions as they don’t feature under utility payments. For users who use their HDFC credit card to load more than Rs 10,000 into third-party digital wallets such as Mobikwik, PayTM, Freecharge, or Ola Money in a single month, a 1 per cent fee will be charged on the total amount loaded into the wallet. The fee will not exceed Rs 4,999. If you are active on gaming platforms like Dream11, Rummy Culture, Junglee Games, MPL, and others and spend more than Rs 10,000 per month, a fee of 1 per cent will be charged, which will be capped at Rs 4,999. Notably, no reward points will be awarded for any transactions involving online skill-based gaming. Moreover, the maximum charge per transaction for categories like rent, fuel, and education has been kept at Rs 4,999. The 1 per cent transaction fee will continue to apply to all rent payments. When it comes to fuel transactions, charges will be applicable only if the transaction amount exceeds Rs 15,000 or Rs 30,000, based on the applicable threshold for that particular transaction. Education payments will be subject to a 1 per cent fee only when the transaction is carried out via third-party applications.

Reward points will be offered on insurance payments, but they will be limited by a monthly cap that varies depending on the type of credit card used.