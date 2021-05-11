Bank of Baroda customers take note! List of phone numbers you must know to avoid visiting branch in pandemic

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. COVID-19: Bank of Baroda released banking services numbers for its customers.

The Bank of Baroda has introduced a list of important numbers for its customers and account holders amid coronavirus pandemic.

The customers can continue their banking services from their home in order to maintain the COVID-19 norms at the bank branches.

Through simple and easy ways Bank of Baroda is helping its customers 24*7.

"To maintain social distancing, you can continue your banking services from your home. #BankofBaroda is here by your side 24x7, with these simple and easy ways, the bank tweeted on Monday.

Following are the banking services and numbers released by Bank of Baroda:

1. To know your account balance- Give a missed call on 8468001111

2. For information on last 5 transactions- Give a missed call on 8468001122

3. Toll free-18002584455/ 18001024455

4. For WhatsApp banking services- 8433888777

The Whatsapp banking services include- blocking debit card, knowing balance enquiry, cheque status, interest rates and services, mini statements etc.

Recently, the bank has also introduced 'Baroda M Connect Plus'App which will help the account holders 24*7 to know any banking related updates on their mobile phones.

