Tuesday, May 11, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. Personal
  5. Bank of Baroda customers take note! List of phone numbers you must know to avoid visiting branch in pandemic

Bank of Baroda customers take note! List of phone numbers you must know to avoid visiting branch in pandemic

The customers can continue their banking services from their home in order to maintain the COVID-19 norms at the bank branches.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 11, 2021 16:29 IST
Bank of Baroda, relevant banking numbers, customers, account holders, COVID-19, coronavirus, bank fa
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

COVID-19: Bank of Baroda released banking services numbers for its customers.

The Bank of Baroda has introduced a list of important numbers for its customers and account holders amid coronavirus pandemic. 

The customers can continue their banking services from their home in order to maintain the COVID-19 norms at the bank branches. 

Through simple and easy ways Bank of Baroda is helping its customers 24*7.

"To maintain social distancing, you can continue your banking services from your home. #BankofBaroda is here by your side 24x7, with these simple and easy ways, the bank tweeted on Monday.

Following are the banking services and numbers released by Bank of Baroda:

1. To know your account balance- Give a missed call on 8468001111

2. For information on last 5 transactions- Give a missed call on 8468001122

3. Toll free-18002584455/ 18001024455

4. For WhatsApp banking services- 8433888777

The Whatsapp banking services include- blocking debit card, knowing balance enquiry, cheque status, interest rates and services, mini statements etc. 

Recently, the bank has also introduced 'Baroda M Connect Plus'App which will help the account holders 24*7 to know any banking related updates on their mobile phones. 

Also Read: Bank of Baroda reduces home loan interest rate to 6.75%, car loan interest rate to 7%

Also Read: Major Bank Fraud! SBI, PNB, Bank of Baroda among banks cheated of Rs 525 crore

Latest Business News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X