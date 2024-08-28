Zomato introduces 'Zomato for Enterprise' to simplify corporate food expense management

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Zomato for Enterprise: The food delivery giant Zomato launched a new platform, Zomato for Enterprise (ZFE), designed to help companies manage their food expenses more efficiently, announced CEO Deepinder Goyal on Wednesday. The introduction of Zomato for Enterprise (ZFE) comes nearly a week after the company discontinued its 'Intercity Legends' service.

'To ease reimbursement process'

In a post on micro-blogging platform X, Goyal said that the new feature will simplify the management of company food expenses. According to Zomato, the ZFE service aims to streamline the reimbursement process provided by corporates.

"Excited to introduce Zomato for Enterprise (ZFE), a platform designed for companies to solve food expense management. A lot of Zomato orders placed by corporate employees are business-related and need to be reimbursed by the company. The reimbursement process is cumbersome and time-consuming.

With the new feature, employees can directly bill their employers instead of paying for food order bills. "With ZFE, employees can simply bill their business orders directly to their employer, without having to pay. Companies can use ZFE to add employees, set budgets, define ordering rules and much more. ZFE adds convenience to your employees, while we take care of the rest - with complete transparency," he added.

100 top companies already using ZFE

Goyal further said that over 100 top companies are already using ZFE, and their feedback has helped shape this initiative.

"Over 100 top companies are already using ZFE. We are grateful for their feedback, which has helped shape this initiative. We invite all corporate leaders to try ZFE in your organisation. Write to us at enterprise@zomato.com to get started," he added.

