Zomato gets Rs 803 crore tax notice for non-payment of GST, says will appeal against order

Zomato, a popular food delivery app, shared that it has been served a notice for non-payment of GST, with the GST department in Thane imposing a tax demand of Rs 803.4 crore including interest and penalty. The demand order has been received in connection to the GST dues on delivery charges with interest and penalty thereon, Zomato said in a regulatory filing.

The food aggregator has said that it will file an appeal before the appropriate authority as it believes it has a strong case.

“Company has received an order on 12 December 2024 for the period 29 October 2019 to 31 March 2022 passed by Joint Commissioner of CGST & Central Excise, Thane Commissionerate, Maharashtra, confirming demand of GST of Rs 401,70,14,706 with interest as applicable and penalty of Rs 401,70,14,706," Zomato stated.

"We believe that we have a strong case on merits, which is backed by opinions from our external legal and tax advisors. The company will be filing an appeal against the order before the appropriate authority," it added.

Meanwhile, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, who keeps making it to news because of his unusual posts and remarks recently in a post sought a Chief of Staff for the company, writing that the person chosen has to pay Rs 20 lakh to the company to get the job.

Later he clarified, saying that even though he received over 18,000 applications, charging people for the job was never the intention. "This wasn't just another hiring post. As some people pointed out, the 'you have to pay us 20 lacs (sic) was merely a filter, to find people who had the power to appreciate the opportunity of a fast track career, without getting bogged down by constraints in front of them," Goyal wrote.

