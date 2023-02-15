Zomato CEO defends exit of top executives - here's what he has to say

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@DEEPINDERGOYAL Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal

Amid the exit of top Zomato officials from the company, the founder and chief executive officer Deepinder Goyal has come forward to defend the company’s attrition problem.

In a social media post Goyal said that there has been a lot of talk about the company’s culture after a slew of exits in the last few months. Goyal defended his company and shared some numbers. He said that more than 200 people have spent more than 7 years at the company. More than half of the company's top executives have spent more than seven years at the company. The majority of them are in their second or third stint and have been around since 2011/12.

Zomato’s founder concluded by saying that he is proud of his high performing and quality-driven organisation and is in hunt of top talent who would commit to high performance and growth mindset.

The food delivery platform saw several top level exits in the last few months. Zomato's co-founder and chief technology officer, Gunjan Patidar, head of new initiatives Rahul Ganjoo and Zomato's co-founder Mohit Gupta stepped down from their positions.

Meanwhile, Zomato’s founder announced the opening of around 800 positions. Goyal said in a post that he wants the candidates to work 24*7 and forget the traditional mindset of work life balance. He further said that the employees are nothing less than the driving force and mini-CEO of the organisation. They are the ones who will set big priorities and influence the outcome of the organisation.

FAQ

1- Who are the top competitors of Zomato?

Swiggy, Ubereats, Eazydiner, Dineout are the top competitors of Zomato.



2- When was Zomato launched?

Zomato was launched by Deepinder Goyal and Pankaj Chaddah in 2008 to ease out the process of food delivery.

