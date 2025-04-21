YEIDA residential plot scheme: Registration begins, check important dates, number of plots, and other details According to YEIDA, these plots have been reserved for farmers whose lands has been acquired/purchased for the planned development of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority and/or in Jewar Airport.

YEIDA Residential Plot Scheme Registration: In a piece of good news for people dreaming of building a house near Noida International Airport, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has announced a residential plot scheme. The registration for the scheme has started and will be open for a month. If you are willing to apply for a plot under this scheme, here are all the details you need to know.

YEIDA Residential Plot Scheme Code: RPS-09/2025

RPS-09/2025 YEIDA Residential Plot Scheme Registration Start Date: 21.04.2025

21.04.2025 YEIDA Residential Plot Scheme Registration End Date: 21.05.2025

21.05.2025 YEIDA Residential Plot Scheme's Date of Draw: 11.07.2025

11.07.2025 YEIDA Residential Plot Size: 200 square meters

200 square meters Total number of plots available under the scheme: 276

276 Plots reserved for the farmers category: 17.5 per cent or 48. According to YEIDA, these plots have been reserved for farmers whose lands have been acquired/purchased for the planned development of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority and/or in Jewar Airport.

17.5 per cent or 48. According to YEIDA, these plots have been reserved for farmers whose lands have been acquired/purchased for the planned development of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority and/or in Jewar Airport. Plots reserved for functional industrial units category: 5 per cent of 14

5 per cent of 14 Plots available for the general category: 77.5 per cent or 214

77.5 per cent or 214 Registration amount for SC/ST: Rs 3,50,000

Rs 3,50,000 Registration amount for others: Rs 7,00,000

Rs 7,00,000 YEIDA residential plot scheme: Rate of the land

As per the information shared, the rate of the land in a residential plot under this scheme is Rs 35,000 per square meter.

"In case the rates are increased by the authority before the allotment letter is issued, the applicant will have to pay the increased rates," YEIDA said.

Plots At Prime Location

These plots being offered by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) are at a very prime location. Noida International Airport, Medical Device Park, Film City, F-1 Race Track, Electric Manufacturing Cluster, Yamuna Expressway and Eastern Peripheral are nearby.

The allotment of plots will be done through a draw of lots for each category separately. In case of the successful applicants, the registration money will be adjusted against the total payable premium of the plot.