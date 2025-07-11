YEIDA draw today for residential plot scheme: Fate of over 54,000 applicants to be decided YEIDA Draw Today: A total of 54,289 applications were received. While the lottery process will be monitored under the supervision of former judges, the entire process will also be video-graphed and photographed.

Noida:

In their quest to secure a flat, almost 54,000 people have applied under the much-awaited residential plot scheme of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). Their fate will be decided on July 11, 2025, i.e. today, as a lottery will be organised at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. According to officials, plots under the scheme will be allotted to the applicants through a transparent process.

Allotment For 276 Plots

YEIDA launched the scheme on 21 April 2025, which includes a total of 276 plots with an area of 200 square meters. These plots have been divided into three categories - 214 plots are reserved for the general category, 48 under the farmer quota and 14 plots are reserved for the active industrial category.

Notably, the entire application process was conducted online, allowing applications to be easily submitted from anywhere in the country.

Thousands of people who wanted to build a house or invest near Noida International Airport participated in this scheme.

A total of 54,289 applications were received, for which YEIDA followed the prescribed procedure for scrutiny.

Following the settlement of objections, 66 applications were rejected due to violations of the rules and errors in documents. The final list of the remaining 54,223 valid applicants has been released on the YEIDA website.

Live Telecast Of Process

While the lottery process will be monitored under the supervision of former judges, the entire process will also be video-graphed and photographed. The process will be made transparent to all applicants and the general public through a live telecast.

This scheme of YEIDA comes as a great opportunity for people seeking to make an investment in housing schemes or investment near the Noida Airport. Successful applicants will be allotted plots as per the rules. The lottery scheme will enable them to acquire future property in a progressive and strategically important area.