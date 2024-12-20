Yearender 2024: Govt schemes empowering women - a step towards financial independence

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

As 2024 comes to an end, the year has witnessed several remarkable initiatives by the central and state governments aimed at improving the economic status of women. These schemes have played a crucial role in empowering women, offering them financial support and encouraging self-employment opportunities. These initiatives reflect the government's commitment to strengthening women's roles in the workforce and ensuring their economic independence. Let’s take a closer look at some of the prominent schemes introduced this year.

LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana

One of the significant schemes launched this year is the Bima Sakhi Yojana, introduced by Prime Minister Modi in Haryana. This scheme, under the Indian Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), aims to make women financially independent by providing them with the tools to become insurance agents. Women between the ages of 18 to 70, who have completed at least the 10th grade, are eligible to join the scheme. They are trained for the first three years, during which they receive a stipend.

After completing the training, they can work as LIC agents, helping other women in their communities with insurance services. The initiative empowers women to become financially independent while also contributing to the insurance sector.

Subhadra Yojana

On the occasion of Prime Minister Modi's birthday, the Karnataka government launched the Subhadra Scheme. This program offers financial assistance to women in the state, with 10,000 rupees being disbursed annually in two instalments. Women between the ages of 21 and 60, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, can benefit from this scheme. To qualify for this assistance, applicants must be enrolled in the state’s Food Security Scheme.

This initiative is designed to provide direct financial aid to women, ensuring they have access to resources for better living standards.

Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana

In Delhi, the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana was introduced to provide financial support to women in the capital. Initially, the scheme was designed to offer 1,000 rupees every month to women. However, in a move to provide more financial relief, the Delhi government increased the amount to 2,100 rupees per month. While the benefits of this scheme will be available after the Delhi elections, it represents a significant step in providing direct financial assistance to women and enhancing their financial stability.

These government initiatives from 2024 represent a strong push towards empowering women and supporting their economic independence. By promoting self-employment, providing financial assistance, and opening new avenues for career growth, these schemes are helping women become more self-reliant and financially stable. As the year comes to a close, it’s clear that these policies are a testament to the government’s commitment to women’s welfare, and their impact will resonate for years to come.