Women's Day 2025: Meet 5 startup queens of India

Women's Day: The Indian startup ecosystem is growing rapidly and we are now the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world. According to data shared by the government, there are more than 1.59 lakh startups recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) as of January 15, 2025.

These startups are vital to our economy as they are driving innovation as well as creating new jobs. Also, the presence of women in startups has grown significantly. As we are preparing to celebrate International Women's Day, let's have a look at the five women who are leading startups in India.

Vidita Kochar, Co-Founder, Jewelbox

Vidita founded Jewelbox, along with her brother, in 2022. The brand is redefining sustainable luxury by making high-end jewelry accessible while promoting ethical sourcing. Before finding Jewelbox, she worked with Swiggy. The company makes lab-grown diamond jewellery. Lab-created diamonds are graded the same way as mined diamonds.

Meghna Agarwal, Co-Founder of IndiQube

Meghna Agarwal is co-founder of flex space start-up IndiQube. She is one of the few women at the helm of commercial real estate in India today. IndiQube registered a total income of Rs 867.6 crore in FY24 with a Cash EBIT of Rs 113.3 crore.

Akanksha Vishnoi, Co-Founder, YesMadam

Akanksha Vishnoi is Co-founder and the youngest backbone of the YesMadam. Under her leadership, Yes Madam has grown into a tech-enabled salon-at-home service provider. She leads a network of over 4,500 women service partners, empowering them with the skills and opportunities to achieve financial independence.

Meenakshi Menon, Founder of GenS

66-year-old Meenakshi Menon is the founder of GenS, a tech platform for people aged 60 and above. She founded GenS Life in 2024 to provide seniors with a tech-enabled support system for their physical, mental, emotional, and social well-being. The platform offers everything from health and wellness services to companionship, financial planning, and senior-friendly travel options.

Ruchika Gupta – Founder & CEO, Health Click Away

Founded in 2022, Health Click Away is the world’s first AI-powered marketplace for health coaches. It provides personalized, budget-friendly wellness solutions. Ruchika’s health struggles inspired her to create a platform that offers expert-backed meal plans, real-time coaching, and intuitive tracking.