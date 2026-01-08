Who was Agnivesh Agarwal? Vedanta Group director and son of Anil Agarwal dies at 49; PM Modi condoles Born in Patna on June 3, 1977, Agnivesh was the son of Anil Agarwal, chairman of oil-to-metals conglomerate Vedanta Ltd.

New Delhi:

Agnivesh Agarwal, son of metals and mining magnate Anil Agarwal, passed away on Wednesday as he suffered a cardiac arrest in the United States. Agnivesh suffered cardiac arrest following a skiing accident and was being treated at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. As per reports, he showed signs of recovery before his sudden demise a day earlier.

Who Was Agnivesh Agarwal

Born in Patna on June 3, 1977, Agnivesh was the son of Anil Agarwal, chairman of the oil-to-metals conglomerate Vedanta Ltd. Agnivesh served as chairman of Talwandi Sabo Power (TSPL), a Vedanta subsidiary tasked with operating a thermal power plant in Punjab.

He also founded Fujairah Gold FZC, which operates a precious metals refinery and a continuous-cast copper rod plant in Fujairah Free Zone II, UAE.

Condolences pour in

Condolences poured in for junior Agarwal on his sudden demise. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences, saying, “The untimely passing of Shri Agnivesh Agarwal is deeply shocking and saddening. The depth of your grief is evident in this touching tribute. Praying that you and your family find continued strength and courage. Om Shanti.”

Earlier, Agnivesh’s father, Anil Agarwal, confirmed his son’s death in a post on X, saying, “Today is the darkest day of my life. My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon. He was just 49 years old, healthy, full of life, and dreams. Following a skiing accident in the US, he was recovering well in Mount Sinai Hospital, New York. We believed the worst was behind us. But fate had other plans, and a sudden cardiac arrest snatched our son away from us.”

Anil described Agnivesh as a “sportsman, a musician, a leader”, adding, “He studied at Mayo College, Ajmer, went on to set up one of the finest companies Fujeirah Gold, became Chairman of Hindustan Zinc, and earned the respect of colleagues and friends alike. Yet, beyond all titles and achievements, he remained simple, warm, and deeply human.”

In a heartfelt message, Anil Agarwal wrote, “Beta, you will live on in our hearts, in our work, and in every life you touched.”