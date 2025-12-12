Which traffic challans are eligible for settlement at National Lok Adalat? Full guide for motorists The move aims to clear the backlog of minor traffic violations, including red-light violations, expired pollution certificates, and missing helmets.

Noida:

A considerable number of vehicle owners in the country have been slapped with long-pending challans. These vehicle owners are slated to get a chance to close these pending challans at the National Lok Adalat, which is scheduled for December 13, 2025. These Lok Adalats will come as a significant chance for people across the country to settle the traffic fines, which are minor in nature, at reduced rates. Notably, in some of the cases, the challans can even be cancelled.

Lok Adalat December 2025 will offer rebates for the following challans, which include minor traffic challans.

Take a look at the following:

Over-speeding

Riding a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet

Driving a vehicle without putting on the seat belt

Parking the vehicle in prohibited areas

A missing valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate

Not carrying a valid driving license

No fitness certificate for the vehicle

Violating traffic signals or signs

Crossing a red light

Driving in the wrong lane

Vehicle lacking a number plate

Challans that were issued incorrectly

While the relaxation will apply to some minor cases, serious offences, including negligent driving causing death, hit-and-run cases, and drunk driving, among others, won’t be considered for rebates.

These cases include:

Driving a vehicle after consuming alcohol

Cases that involve hit-and-run incidents

Fatalities which have occurred due to careless or negligent driving

If underage individuals are caught operating a vehicle

If participation in unauthorised racing or high-speed trials is discovered

Use of vehicles for unlawful or criminal purposes

Traffic challans that are currently sub-judice

Challans registered in states other than the home state

In addition to addressing traffic challans, the National Lok Adalat will also handle civil disputes, including property disagreements, family matters, and other small pending court matters. Judges will be listening to both sides and then pass an order to close the case. Lok Adalats are operational under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987.