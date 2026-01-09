What's powering NCR's real estate in 2026? Check out views of experts With interest costs stabilising and government policies encouraging foreign participation, 2026 is likely to reward markets that offer scale, credibility, and long-term value rather than speculative upside.

New Delhi:

As we move through 2026, NCR’s real estate market is showing a clear shift towards quality, experience, and long-term value across both commercial and luxury residential segments. In the commercial space, malls, high streets, and office-led mixed-use developments are benefiting from steady occupier demand, GCC expansion, and infrastructure-led growth, while emerging micro-markets are opening new avenues for retailers and brands.

On the residential side, buyers are seeking curated living experiences, professional management, and long-term asset reliability, with branded residences gaining traction among HNIs and upwardly mobile professionals. Across these segments, the story is the same. Developers anticipate 2026 as a year defined less by short-term speculation and more by strategic, value-driven decisions that reflect changing buyer preferences, improving infrastructure, and evolving lifestyle expectations.

Real estate market is settling into a phase of calibrated, quality-led growth

According to Bhupindra Singh, COO, RISE Infraventures, India’s real estate market is settling into a phase of calibrated, quality-led growth across both residential and commercial segments into 2026.

"In luxury housing, demand remains end-user driven, even as price appreciation is expected to normalise after the sharp run-up seen in 2025. Gurugram led the housing price increase among Indian cities, with property rates soaring by 150 per cent since 2019, while Noida and Greater Noida saw a 104 per cent increase. On the commercial side, fundamentals continue to strengthen, particularly in Grade-A offices, where global occupiers are taking long-term positions. GCCs have emerged as a key growth engine, having leased more than 100 million sq ft since 2021, with their share projected to remain strong through 2026–27," Sing added.

With interest costs stabilising and government policies encouraging foreign participation, 2026 is likely to reward markets that offer scale, credibility, and long-term value rather than speculative upside.

Sandeep Chhillar, Founder and Chairman, Landmark Group, believes luxury housing in Gurugram is being shaped by genuine, lifestyle-led buying, particularly along growth corridors such as the Dwarka Expressway.

"Improved connectivity, proximity to the airport, and rapidly maturing social infrastructure have transformed the expressway into a preferred address for end-users as well as long-term investors. What stands out in this cycle is the diverse nature of buyers; they are prioritising larger layouts, privacy, green spaces, and design-led living over sheer scale. After the sharp price appreciation seen in 2025, the market is now entering a more balanced phase where value creation is driven by product quality and holistic planning rather than rapid escalation," Chhillar said.

With limited new land parcels and strong absorption in completed and near-completion projects, 2026 is reinforcing Dwarka Expressway’s position as a mature luxury micro-market rather than an emerging one."

Next phase of retail growth to come from micro-markets

Pankaj Jain, Founder and Chairman, SPJ Group, believes the next phase of retail growth in Gurugram will come from high-potential yet untapped micro-markets.

"Areas like Old Gurgaon are witnessing renewed interest due to improving infrastructure, dense catchments, and limited quality retail supply. This shift was clearly visible in 2025, when food and beverage operators alone accounted for nearly 40 per cent of leasing activity, with main streets outperforming malls and capturing close to 58 per cent of overall F&B demand, highlighting the growing preference for experience-led, high-visibility retail. Unlike saturated corridors, these micro-markets offer brands the advantage of sustainable rentals and deeper community engagement," Jain said.

Experts believe that retailers today are far more data-driven, with expansion decisions closely linked to footfall quality rather than location prestige alone.