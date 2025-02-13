Thursday, February 13, 2025
     
Vande Bharat Sleeper trains: Indian Railways to get 9 new trains after successful trail run

The trial run for the first Vande Bharat Sleeper train was completed on January 15 after it was manufactured by the ICF Chennai. The Indian Railways is also eyeing to introduce 24-car Vande Bharat Sleeper trains.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Published : Feb 13, 2025 10:13 IST, Updated : Feb 13, 2025 10:45 IST
9 new Vande bHarat sleeper trains
Image Source : PTI/FILE Vande Bharat Sleeper train

In the major development, the Indian Railway is set to get 9 new Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains as the Ministry of Railways has ordered their production by the end of December 2025, the Indian Express reported. The decision by the ministry came in the wake of the successful trial run of the first Vande Bharat Sleeper train. 

ICF Chennai to manufacture Vande Bharat Sleeper

Reportedly, the officials have said that these 16-car trains will be produced by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the Indian Railways’ manufacturing unit in Chennai. Along with the 16-car variant of the Vande Bharat, the Indian Railways is also mulling the plans for 24-car Vande Bharat Sleeper trains. 

Indian Railways eyeing for 24-car Vande Bharat sleeper

The Indian Railways in December 2024, placed an order for propulsion electrics, the crucial system for electric power trains for 50 rakes of 24-car Vande Bharat Sleeper train. The order has been given to two companies — French manufacturer Alstom and Hyderabad-based Medha Servo Drives Pvt Ltd (MSDPL).

These firms will supply propulsion systems for 17 rakes and 33 rakes, respectively over a period of two years. As per the officials, the full-scale production of the 24-car Sleeper train is likely to commence in 2026-27.

Vande Bharat Sleeper train trail run completed

On January 15, 2025, the first 16-car Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set underwent stringent testing by the Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO), covering a 540-kilometre stretch between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. This achievement follows the successful completion of the train’s manufacturing at Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai on December 17, 2024.

