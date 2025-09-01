India's first sleeper Vande Bharat to run via Prayagraj – Check fare, schedule and other details Sleeper Vande Bharat Train: The Vande Bharat Sleeper train is going to be equipped with facilities like CCTV, LED screens, automatic doors, and a fire safety system, along with public announcement and visual displays.

New Delhi:

The country is braced for the first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, slated to run from Delhi to Patna. It will also pass through Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. The train, which is said to feature better facilities and more speed than the premium Rajdhani Express trains, is likely to get operational before this Diwali.

Sleeper Vande Bharat Expected Fare

The fare or ticket price of the Vande Bharat Sleeper trains is likely to be 10 to 15 per cent higher than that of the Rajdhani Express, while taking less time than the latter. It has been designed for a maximum speed of 180 km per hour, with its trial run already completed. Notably, the train set has been moved to Delhi’s Shakarpur shed for further processes.

Sleeper Vande Bharat Schedule

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train is going to be equipped with facilities like CCTV, LED screens, automatic doors, and a fire safety system, along with public announcement and visual displays. It is likely to start its journey from Patna at 8 pm and reach Delhi at 7.30 am. While Rajdhani takes 2.30 hours to reach Delhi, the sleeper Vande Bharat can cover this journey in 11.40 hours.

As per the official Vande Bharat website, these trains are “engineered to combine the signature swiftness and modern design of Vande Bharat trains with the functionality of sleeper coaches; this high-speed train introduces a cost-effective, convenient alternative to air travel for overnight trips.”

The Vande Bharat sleeper train interiors are tailored to meet the needs of today’s Indian traveller, featuring amenities typically found in aeroplanes or upscale hotel rooms

In another related development, train passengers are set to get enhanced comfort as Indian Railways plans to upgrade the Vande Bharat Express trains by adding more coaches on seven active routes, in response to consistently high passenger occupancy.

According to an official from Indian Railways, there are currently four Vande Bharat trains with 8 coaches and three with 16 coaches operating on these routes.