Vande Bharat Express to run on Lucknow-Chhapra route for Chhath Puja, Diwali: Check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vande Bharat Express

The Indian Railways has launched special vande Bharat Express trains to accommodate the increased rush of passengers during this festive seasion. The Indian Railways said it is running additional Vande Bharat Express services on key routes, including New Delhi-Patna and Lucknow-Chhapra to ease the rush for passengers going for Chhath Puja and Diwali . Indian Railways has started

The Indian Railways also said it has planned four trips of the Vande Bharat Express between New Delhi and Patna, and 113 trips between Lucknow and Chhapra for the Diwali celebrations.

New Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Express: Check full schedule

Train numbers: 02252 (New Delhi-Patna) and 02251 (Patna-New Delhi) has eight coaches and will stop at Kanpur, Prayagraj, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, Ara, and Patna.

This train will leave Delhi at 8:25 am and will arrive in Patna at 8:00 pm. On the return journey, the train will leave Patna at 7:30 a.m and will arrive in Delhi at 7:00 pm.

The train will run from Delhi on October 30, November 1, November 3, and November 6 and the train will run from Patna on October 31, November 2, November 4, and November 7.

Lucknow-Chhapra Vande Bharat Express: Check full schedule

Train numbers: 02270 (Lucknow-Chhapra) and 02269 (Chhapra-Lucknow) will benefit passengers in Sultanpur, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Ballia, and Suremanpur.

This train will leave from Lucknow at 2:15 p.m and will arrive in Chhapra at 9:30 pm. On thew return journey, the train will leave Chhapra at 11:00 pm and arrive in Lucknow at 3:30 am.

The train runs from October 25 to October 31 (except October 29) and resumes operations from November 1 to November 8 (except November 5)