Uttarakhand to soon have vast network of highways, Nitin Gadkari shares details of several projects

New Delhi:

Uttarakhand is set to develop a vast network of highways and expressways in the coming days, said Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari after the inauguration of the Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor. Gadkari said that the Delhi-Dehradun project will accelerate the state's development, create employment, and boost tourism. He also shared some details about the state's ongoing infrastructure projects.

Here are the updates related to the projects of the state: