Uttarakhand to soon have vast network of highways, Nitin Gadkari shares details of several projects

Uttarakhand is set to develop a vast network of highways and expressways in the coming days, said Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari after the inauguration of the Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor. Gadkari said that the Delhi-Dehradun project will accelerate the state's development, create employment, and boost tourism. He also shared some details about the state's ongoing infrastructure projects.
Here are the updates related to the projects of the state:
- The 51-kilometre, six-lane road from Saharanpur to Haridwar will also be inaugurated in June 2026. Since 2014, projects worth approximately Rs 1.3 trillion have been awarded in Uttarakhand. Gadkari said the government has completed 2,461 kilometres of work, costing approximately Rs 25,000 crore.
- The projects currently underway in Uttarakhand are worth around Rs 35,000 crore, and the upcoming projects are worth around Rs 80,000 crore.
- The 4-lane road from Paonta Sahib to Ballupur via Dehradun, costing Rs 1,650 crore, will be operational in May 2026. This will provide better connectivity between the religious sites of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
- The 4-lane greenfield bypass phase 1 in Haridwar, at a cost of Rs 1600 crore, will be completed by October 2026, thereby solving the traffic problem on the way from Delhi to Haridwar and Rishikesh.
- The Rishikesh bypass, costing Rs 1,100 crore, is very important. The Prime Minister approved it in the Cabinet meeting in March, and work on it will begin by August 2026.
- The 21-km-long 4-lane bypass in Rudrapur, constructed at a cost of around Rs 1,050 crore, will be completed in October 2026.
- The 15-km-long 4-lane bypass from Kashipur will be completed in December 2026 at a cost of Rs 936 crore.
- A 12-kilometre, four-lane elevated road from Dehradun to Jhajhra via Asharodi is under construction at a cost of Rs 716 crore. It will be completed in April 2027.
- The 20-km-long 4-lane road from Malihabadi to Jolly Grant Rishikesh, constructed at a cost of Rs 745 crore, will be completed by April 2028.
- The 7-km-long 2-lane road from Joshimath to Malari, costing Rs 630 crore, will be completed in December 2026.
- Work on the 4-lane bypass phase 2 in Haridwar will start by 2026 at a cost of Rs 2300 crore.