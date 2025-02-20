UP Budget 2025-26: Rs 8.08 lakh core budget announced with focus on becoming USD 1 trillion economy UP Budget 2025-26: The main focus of the government in the Budget is research and development as well as IT.

UP Budget 2025-26: As Uttar Pradesh aims to become a USD 1 trillion economy, UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna on Thursday said that the government will focus on widening/strengthening/constructing roads. Rs 200 crore has been proposed by the government for developing the North-South Corridor in the state.

The budget prioritises infrastructure development, technology, education, healthcare, and social welfare, aiming to accelerate economic growth and improve public services across the state.

Khanna also announced that under the Mukhya Mantri Gramodyog Rojgar Yojna, adequate provision is proposed in the interest subsidy item in the year 2025-2026. Under this scheme, bank loans will be provided to 800 beneficiaries, and new enterprises will be established to provide employment to 16,000 people

UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna announced a Rs 400 crore provision for providing scooties to meritorious girl students going to college under the Rani Laxmibai Scooty Yojana.

About 20.5 per cent of the budget of Rs 8,08,736 lakh crore will be for capital expenditure. Out of the total Budget, 22 per cent has been allocated for infrastructure development, 13 per cent for education, 11 per cent for agriculture and related services, 6 per cent for medical and health, 4 per cent for social security programs.

Under the Kanya Vivaah Sahayata Yojana, there is a provision to provide Rs 55,000 in case of intra-caste marriage and Rs 61,000 in case of inter-caste marriage to two daughters of registered workers.

The Finance Minister said in his budget speech that 49.86 lakh smartphones/tablets have been given under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana.

Tablets will also be made available under this scheme in the financial year 2025-2026. Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan was started in the year 2024-2025 with the aim of providing financial resources for setting up new micro industries by linking the educated and trained youth of the state with self-employment. A provision of Rs 1000 crore is proposed in the budget for the financial year 2025-2026 for the scheme.

A provision of Rs 225 crore is proposed for the Chief Minister Yuva Swarojgar Yojana.

Under the PM Mitra Yojana, a provision of Rs 300 crore is proposed for the expenses related to the establishment of the textile park.

An arrangement of Rs 150 crore is being made for the implementation of the Uttar Pradesh Textile Garmenting Policy, 2022. A provision of Rs 400 crore is proposed for Atal Bihari Vajpayee Powerloom Electricity Flat Rate Scheme.