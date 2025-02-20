UP Budget 2025-26: Govt to provide 92,000 new jobs, says CM Yogi Adityanath UP Budget 2025-26: Govt to provide 92,000 new jobs, says CM Yogi Adityanath

UP Budget 2025-26: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the state Budget for the financial year 2025-26 is important for creating a roadmap for the next 25 years.

"After a fabulous journey of 75 years since our Constitution was implemented, this budget is important for creating a roadmap for our next 25 years," he said.

The Chief Minister stressed that the Budget 2025-26 has been designed with the theme of aiding the deprived.

"The double-engine government is establishing a Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar memorial and culture centre in Lucknow... We have designed the 2025-2026 budget with the theme of aiding the deprived, as per the foundational sentiments of the Constitution," Yogi added.

The CM said that UP is the second-largest economy in the country and the Budget focuses on achieving the target of becoming USD 1 trillion economy.

He also said that four new expressways will be built in the state and the government will provide jobs to 92,000 youths. Underlining that the rate of unemployment has gone down in the state, CM Yogi said the budget focuses on youth, entrepreneurs and women.

"More than Rs 2 lakh 25 thousand crores have been proposed in the budget for capital expenditure, which will be spent on infrastructure. This will generate employment which will strengthen the economy... Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the second largest economy of the country today," the CM said.

Talking about the growth of tourism in the state, he said that more than 65 crore tourists have come to Uttar Pradesh for the first time and out of them over 14 lakh were foreign tourists.

"This budget of 2025-26 is dedicated to the upliftment of the poor, food-providing farmers and young women...This budget also shows the commitment of the double engine government," he said.

In the budget 2025-26, the UP government has taken an important step towards making cancer medicines cheaper.

"22 per cent of the total budget has been allocated to infrastructure development... 13 per cent of the total budget has been allocated to education. 11 per cent of the total budget has been allocated to the agriculture sector. 6% of the total budget has been allocated to the medical sector... A provision of Rs 4,720 crores has been made for scholarships. A provision of Rs 900 crores has been made for the marriage of daughters of poor people," the CM said.

The government has also proposed a budget provision of Rs 100 crore for the purchase of land and Rs 50 crore for the construction of Shri Banke Bihari Ji Maharaj Temple Mathura-Vrindavan Corridor.

A Rs 8,08,736-crore Budget for the financial year 2025-26 has been tabled by finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna in the state assembly.