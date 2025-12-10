Union Budget 2026: Will NSE and BSE open on Sunday, February 1? Find out here Stock markets were open on Saturday, 1, 2025, when the Union Budget was presented. A special trading session was held on Saturday for the Union Budget 2025.

Mumbai:

Sunday is usually a holiday for stock markets, as the trading days are from Monday to Friday. But this won't be the case on February 1, 2026, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget. In view of the budget, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE are expected to remain open, and trading will proceed as usual on these days. If this happens, it will not be the first time such an occurrence has happened. The markets were also open on February 1, 2025, February 1, 2020, and February 28, 2015, when the Union Budget was presented.

No official statement yet

It's worth noting that both the BSE and NSE are typically closed on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays). The move is currently only under consideration, and a final decision will be announced later.

Markets were open on the day of the Union Budget 2025

Stock markets were open on Saturday, 1, 2025, when the Union Budget was presented. A special trading session was held on Saturday for the Union Budget 2025. The equity markets operated from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm. As per the rules, pre-market trading took place from 9:00 am to 9:08 am, followed by regular market hours.

How was the market on budget day last year?

Indian stock markets experienced high volatility on February 1, 2025, as the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2025-2026 in the Parliament.

The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, ended flat amid high volatility after Sitharaman's Budget speech. Key sectors like insurance, FMCG, real estate, power, railways and defence were on investors’ radar amid the Budget impact on the share market. The Sensex had closed 5.39 points, or 0.01 per cent, higher at 77,505.96, while the Nifty 50 settled 26.25 points, or 0.11 per cent, lower at 23,482.15 after witnessing strong fluctuations during the session.