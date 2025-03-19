Trump World Centre: India's first trump-branded office project coming to Pune | Key details inside The Trump Organisation enters India's commercial real estate market with Trump World Center Pune, a Rs 1,700 crore premium office project developed by Tribeca Developers. Located in Koregaon Park, this 1.6 million sq ft project will offer luxury office spaces, retail, and India's first Trump Club.

The Trump Organisation is making its foray into India’s commercial real estate sector with Trump World Center Pune, a 1.6 million sq ft office project involving an investment of Rs 1,700 crore. The project, with an estimated sales potential of Rs 2,500 crore, will be developed by Tribeca Developers in partnership with Kundan Spaces.

Located on a 4.3-acre plot in Pune's Koregaon Park annexe, the 27-floor commercial tower will be the Trump Organisation's first office project in India and second venture in Pune. Previously, the company partnered with Panchshil Realty for a luxury residential Trump Tower in the city.

State-of-the-art commercial development

According to Tribeca Developers, the Trump World Center Pune will feature:

Two office towers – one for strata sales (smaller office spaces) and the other for large leasable offices.

Luxury retail boulevard showcasing high-end brands.

India’s first Trump Club, offering exclusive business networking, dining, and leisure facilities.

Amenities like creches, salons, auditoriums, gyms, sports facilities, spas, restaurants, and grocery stores for office-goers.

Rs 1,700 crore investment for Pune project

Speaking about the project, Kalpesh Mehta, Founder of Tribeca Developers, stated: "We are investing Rs 1,700 crore in the Pune commercial project, with revenue-sharing at a 50-50 ratio with our partner. The project is being funded through debt, equity, and sales proceeds. We are targeting small office spaces of 5,000-7,000 sq ft for direct sales, while the remaining spaces will be leased."

Additionally, the development will include retail spaces, but not in the form of a shopping mall. Instead, these will cater to the needs of corporate tenants, featuring food and beverage outlets.

More Trump-branded projects coming to India

Tribeca Developers, which already has four Trump Tower residential projects in India (Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram, and Kolkata), is planning three more luxury residential projects in North and South India in the coming months. The total investment for these new projects will range between Rs 6,000-Rs 7,000 crore.

Mehta also hinted at future ventures under the Trump brand in villa and hospitality projects, though no immediate announcements have been made.

Eric Trump: 'India has embraced the Trump brand'

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organisation and son of former US President Donald Trump, expressed excitement about the expansion: "India has embraced the Trump brand with remarkable enthusiasm. After our successful residential collaborations, we are now launching our first commercial development in India. Trump World Center Pune will set a new benchmark for excellence, mirroring the standards of Trump properties worldwide."

India to have the highest number of Trump towers

India currently has four Trump Tower projects in Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram, and Kolkata, covering a combined 3.5 million sq ft. With more launches expected, India will soon surpass the US in having the highest number of Trump-branded properties.

The Gurugram and Kolkata Trump Towers are scheduled for delivery in 2025, and buyers for these ultra-luxury residences include high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), NRIs, and Bollywood celebrities.