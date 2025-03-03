These two railway PSUs get Navratna status, Ashwini Vaishnaw complements - Details Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has congratulated the teams of both the PSU on this development. “Congratulations to team IRCTC and team IRFC on being upgraded to Navratna status," Ashwini posted on X.

The government has approved the upgradation of two railway PSUs (public sector undertakings) to Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprises. The PSU that have received the upgrade are Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and Indian Railway Finance Corporation) IRFC.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is a Ministry of Railways CPSE with an annual turnover of Rs 4,270.18 crore, PAT (profit after tax) of Rs 1,111.26 crore and a net worth of Rs 3,229.97 crore for FY 2023-24, the press note said.

It added, “IRFC ( Indian Railway Finance Corporation) is a Ministry of Railways CPSE with an annual turnover of ₹26,644 Cr, PAT of ₹6,412 Cr and a net worth of ₹49,178 Cr for FY 2023-24.”

IRCTC Share Price

Meanwhile, shares of IRCTC ended today's session with a gain of 0.75 per cent. The counter opened in green at Rs 674.95 against the previous close of Rs 671.05 on the BSE. The stock dipped to Rs 655.70 before touching the intraday high of Rs 680.20 - a gain of 1.36 per cent.

The 52-week high and low of the stock are Rs 1,148.30 and Rs 655.70. The market cap of the company is Rs 54,084.

IRFC Share Price

The stock opened flat at Rs 112.65 against the previous close of Rs 112.40 on the BSE. It touched a high of Rs 115.85. However, it paired early gains to close at Rs 111.15 - a loss of 1.11 per cent from the last trading price.

Earlier, the company reported a 2 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 1,631 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024.

The NBFC, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Railways, had earned a net profit of Rs 1,599 crore in the year-ago period.

