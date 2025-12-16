Stocks in focus today: From PSU bank SBI to Tata Power, these shares to be on investors' radar Stocks in focus today: Tata Power has announced that it is aiming for a capex of Rs 25,000 crore in the current fiscal year.

Mumbai:

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty ended the last session in the red amid continuous selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and weak global trends. While the 30-share BSE Sensex closed lower by 54.30 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 85,213.36, the 50-share NSE Nifty edged lower by 19.65 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 26,027.30. Indian markets are expected to open on a cautious note on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, as major equity indices on Wall Street closed lower amid a risk-off sentiment. Following this, Asian markets also opened lower today. Against this backdrop, here are some stocks that will be in focus today.

SBI

The government has appointed Ravi Ranjan as the new Managing Director of the State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender. Meanwhile, the lender has launched Yono 2.0, a new version of its Yono app. At present, 9.60 crore of SBI's over 50 crore customers use Yono, and the bank is targeting to have 20 crore customers on the platform.

HCL Technologies

IT major HCL Technologies has widened its digital transformation partnership with Aurobay Technologies (a division of Horse Powertrain) to support the latter's global growth strategy. HCLTech will be Aurobay Technologies' partner for managing and optimising SAP and Siemens Teamcenter PLM software, as well as providing integration services, in Sweden and China.

Tata Power

Tata Power has announced a capex target of Rs 25,000 crore for the current fiscal year. The company also emphasised that it will look to maintain the same annual spend till FY30. According to an investor presentation, 65 per cent of the capex is allocated to clean energy projects.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering

The company has announced that it has secured a Rs 132 crore order from Touax Texmaco Railcar Leasing Pvt Ltd (TTRL), its joint venture with France-based Touax Group. The order is for the supply of rakes and will be executed in phases.

Indian Hotels Company

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) has announced the opening of a 43-key Avantika by the Ganges under the SeleQtions brand at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

