Stock under Rs 50 defies stock market trends, surges 14% today - Check details

Mumbai:

Shares of Integrated Industries surged on Monday, September 22, 2025, even as equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty dropped in early trade amid concerns over the US President Donald Trump's decision to raise H-1B visa fees to USD 1,00,000 per worker. The stock opened at Rs 26.13 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 25.50. Amid a spurt in trading volume, the scrip surged further to touch the high of Rs 29.10, representing a gain of 14.12 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 44.94 and a 52-week low of Rs 17.

Stock has been gaining for the last three days and has risen 23.74 per cent in this period. However, it has been highly volatile today with an intraday volatility of 5.51 per cent.

Technically, the stock of the company traded higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 93266 per cent in five years and 14642 per cent in three years. While it has gained 78.75 in two years, the stock has corrected 29.75 in one year, against the correction of 2.55 per cent in the benchmark index. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has corrected 3.88 per cent.

Stock Market Today

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 475.16 points to 82,151.07 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 88.95 points to 25,238.10.

From the Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech and Tata Consultancy Services were trading lower in the range of 3.88 to 2.26 per cent.

Sun Pharma, Bharat Electronics, Axis Bank and Tata Steel were also among the laggards.

However, Adani Ports, Eternal, Trent and Bajaj Finance were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index traded in positive territory while Hong Kong's Hang Seng quoted lower.