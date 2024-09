Sensex jumps 361 points to settle at 81,921, Nifty climbs 104 points to 25,041 Both indices saw strong performances across multiple sectors, contributing to the day’s upward trend. Key sectors such as IT, banking, and FMCG led the gains, while energy stocks also saw notable improvement.

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (Now BSE Ltd.). The Indian stock markets closed on a positive note today, with the Sensex climbing by 361.75 points to settle at 81,921.29. Similarly, the Nifty surged 104.70 points, reaching a final tally of 25,041.10. Advertisement Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business sensex Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp