Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty flat amid weak global cues, Adani Ports in action

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened flat on Friday, amid weak global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 12.55 points to start the session at 77,976.13, the Nifty dropped 30.85 points to open at 24,165.90. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 77,988.68 and the Nifty 50 at 24,196.75. However, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index added 49.99 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index was up by 44.54 points or 0.8257 per cent, to trade at 7,904.67.

From the Sensex pack, Adani Ports, Indigo, Eternal, BEL and Tech Mahindra were among the gainers, with Adani Ports leading the pack by gaining 0.93 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were in the red, with Bajaj Finance being the biggest loser by falling 0.69 per cent.

"As long as the market is trading below this, the correction formation is likely to continue. On the downside, the market could retest levels of 24,000–23,900/77300-77000. On the flip side, above 24,400/78700, the chances of hitting 24,500-24525/79000-79200 would increase," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a slightly positive start as it opened with a gain of 52.5 points at 24,223.50, compared to the previous close of 24,171. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net buyers, purchasing equities worth Rs 382.36 crore on April 15, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) turned net sellers with outflows of around Rs 3,427.75 crore. Meanwhile, India VIX stood above 18 on April 16.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks traded lower on Friday, even as the US stock market held near its record high on Thursday. While Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 638.34 points or 1.07 per cent to trade at 58,880, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down by 322.26 points or 1.22 per cent. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a fall of 61.36 points at the time of writing the report. Shanghai's SSE Composite index shed 12.10 points or 0.30 per cent.