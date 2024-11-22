Friday, November 22, 2024
     
  Stock market surge: Sensex soars 1961 points, Nifty hits record high with 557 point gain | Key performers

The stock market saw a dramatic surge on November 22, 2024, with Sensex closing 1961 points higher at 79,117 and Nifty rising 557 points to hit 23,907. Strong gains in the finance, FMCG, and IT sectors fueled the rally.

Updated on: November 22, 2024 16:32 IST
stock market
Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIONAL PICTURE

The Indian stock market rose sharply after a long period of lull, with the Sensex and Nifty closing at record highs on Friday. The stock market opened in the green on Friday, with the BSE Sensex gaining 193.95 points to 77,349.74 points and the Nifty 50 up 61.90 points to 23,411.80 points. The rally continued throughout the day, with the BSE Sensex ending at 79,117.11 with a massive gain of 1,961.32 points. Similarly, the Nifty 50 ended up 557.35 points at 23,907.25.

Key movers in Sensex, Nifty

  • Top performers: Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) were the biggest gainers on the Sensex, up 4.34%.
  • Minimum operators: Shares of HDFC Bank fell marginally by 0.03%, making it the only stock in the Sensex to close in the red.
  • Broader marketing perspective: Of the 30 companies in the Sensex, 29 closed in the green and 49 of the 50 in the Nifty 50 ended with gains.

Top gainers across sectors

  • Finance and Banking: Bajaj Financial (+3.95%), ICICI Bank (+2.23%), Axis Bank (+0.27%).
  • Consumer and FMCG: Titan (+3.91%), ITC (+3.69%), and Hindustan Unilever (+2.13%).
  • IT and Technology: TCS (+3.62%), HCL Tech (+3.34%), and Infosys (+2.96%).
  • Major other gainers: Reliance Industries (+3.34%), Larsen & Toubro (+3.42%), and Ultratech Cement (+3.22%).

The strong performance reflects a change in positive sentiment in stocks after recent losses. Experts attributed this growth to renewed local buying interest and optimistic global signs.

Also read | Adani Group shares trade lower for second consecutive day amid US bribery allegations

