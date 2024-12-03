Silver rate today December 3: Check latest rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Picture for representational purposes

Silver rate today: The prices of silver in several cities surged in comparison to Monday. The silver price on Monday in Delhi stood at Rs 94500.0 per kilogram. The silver rate on December 1 was Rs 94700.0 per kilogram, and last week's silver price on 26-11-2024 was Rs 94500.0 per kilogram. Check silver prices in different cities today:

Silver rate in Mumbai on Dec 3

The prices of silver on Tuesday stood at Rs 91,000/Kg in Mumbai, an increase of Rs 10 from December 01, when it was priced at Rs 90,810/Kg and a week ago the price was Rs 87,930.

Silver rate in Delhi on Dec 3

The prices of silver on Tuesday stood at Rs 91,000/Kg in the national capital. The price of silver was Rs 90,650/Kg on December 01. A week ago, the silver was trading for a price of Rs 87,780/Kg.

Silver rate in Kolkata on Dec 3

The prices of silver on Monday stood at Rs 91,000/Kg in the city of Kolkata. The price of silver was Rs 90,690/Kg on December 01. Last week on November 25, the metal was trading at Rs 87,810/Kg.

Silver rate in Chennai on Dec 3

The prices of silver on Monday stood at Rs 99,500/Kg in Chennai. On December 01, the price of silver was Rs 91,070/Kg. The silver in Chennai was available to the customers for a price of Rs 88,180/Kg a week ago.