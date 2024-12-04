Silver price today in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad | Know latest prices on December 4

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Silver price on December 4.

Silver Price today on December 4: The current price of silver in India is Rs 94,000 per kg, reflecting no change on Wednesday. Silver prices remained flat in major Indian cities in early trade on mixed cues. While a pickup in metal prices following positive Chinese PMI data supported the white metal, weak local demand capped gains.

Top 5 South Cities for Silver Rates in India

Silver Prices in Chennai

Silver Prices in Chennai is Rs 1,02,100.0 per kg. The silver price on December 3 was Rs 1,02,600.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on November 28 was Rs 1,00,600.0 per kg.

Silver Prices in Bengaluru

Silver Prices in Bengaluru is Rs 93,000.0 per kg. The silver price on December 3 was Rs 93,500.0 perkg and last week’s silver price on November 28 was Rs 91,500.0 per kg

Silver Prices in Hyderabad

Silver Prices in Hyderabad is Rs 102700.0 per Kg. The silver price on December 3 was Rs 1,03,200.0 per kg,and last week’s silver price on November 28 was Rs 1,01,100.0 per kg

Silver Prices in Visakhapatnam

Silver Prices in Visakhapatnam is Rs 101100.0 per kg. The silver price on December 3 was Rs 101600.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on November 28 was Rs 99600.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Silver Prices Today in Vijayawada is ₹103500.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on December 3 was 104000.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on November 28 was Rs 102000.0/Kg

Factors affecting silver prices

The prices of gold rates and silver prices constantly fluctuate due to various factors, both domestic and international.

Key influences include