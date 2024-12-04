Silver price today in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad | Know latest prices on December 4

Silver Price today on December 4: The current price of silver in India is Rs 94,000 per kg, reflecting no change on Wednesday. Silver prices remained flat in major Indian cities in early trade on mixed cues. While a pickup in metal prices following positive Chinese PMI data supported the white metal, weak local demand capped gains.
Top 5 South Cities for Silver Rates in India
Silver Prices in Chennai
Silver Prices in Chennai is Rs 1,02,100.0 per kg. The silver price on December 3 was Rs 1,02,600.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on November 28 was Rs 1,00,600.0 per kg.
Silver Prices in Bengaluru
Silver Prices in Bengaluru is Rs 93,000.0 per kg. The silver price on December 3 was Rs 93,500.0 perkg and last week’s silver price on November 28 was Rs 91,500.0 per kg
Silver Prices in Hyderabad
Silver Prices in Hyderabad is Rs 102700.0 per Kg. The silver price on December 3 was Rs 1,03,200.0 per kg,and last week’s silver price on November 28 was Rs 1,01,100.0 per kg
Silver Prices in Visakhapatnam
Silver Prices in Visakhapatnam is Rs 101100.0 per kg. The silver price on December 3 was Rs 101600.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on November 28 was Rs 99600.0/Kg
Silver Prices in Vijayawada
Vijayawada: Silver Prices Today in Vijayawada is ₹103500.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on December 3 was 104000.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on November 28 was Rs 102000.0/Kg
Factors affecting silver prices
The prices of gold rates and silver prices constantly fluctuate due to various factors, both domestic and international.
Key influences include
- Global Demand: The overall demand for gold and silver worldwide plays a significant role in price changes.
- Currency Fluctuations: Changes in the value of currencies, particularly the US dollar, relative to other currencies can affect the attractiveness of gold and silver as investments.
- Interest Rates: Higher interest rates can make gold and silver less attractive as investments as they offer no interest income.
- Government Regulations: Government policies and regulations related to the gold and silver trade can impact prices.
- World Events: Economic conditions, geopolitical events, and other global factors can influence the demand for and price of precious metals.
- Insights from Jewelers: Jewelers, as experts in the precious metals industry, can provide valuable insights into market trends and potential price movements.