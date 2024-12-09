Gold rate today December 9: Check 22, 24 carat price in your city

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational picture

The gold price surged Rs 15 to 7,145 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,793 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold). According to the All India Sarafa Association, the gold price in Delhi has been seeing some momentum in the market. Today (December 09), the gold prices in India saw a slight jump. The price of 24-carat gold, known for its high purity, was Rs 77,930 per 10 grams.

The rate of 22-carat gold, often used in jewellery, is at Rs 71,450 per 10 grams. As the yellow metal showed an upward trend, it remained a top choice for jewellery buyers.

City 22 karat gold/g 24 karat gold/g Delhi Rs 7145 Rs 7793 Ahmedabad Rs 7135 Rs 7783 Chennai Rs 7130 Rs 7783 Hyderabad Rs 7130 Rs 7778 Kolkata Rs 7130 Rs 7130 Mumbai Rs 7130 Rs 7130

Gold trades flat at Rs 79,150 per 10 gm

On the last working day, gold prices traded flat at Rs 79,150 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday, according to the All India Sarafa Association. However, silver declined Rs 300 to Rs 93,500 per kg. The white metal closed higher at Rs 93,800 per kg on Thursday. Price of gold of 99.5 per cent purity also remained flat at Rs 78,750 per 10 grams on Friday. In futures trade on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts for February delivery rose Rs 181, or 0.24 per cent, to trade at Rs 76,657 per 10 grams.

"Gold traded with minor gains on the MCX, as markets await key non-farm payroll and unemployment data later this evening. "These metrics are crucial for shaping the Fed's policy outlook.

While gold maintains a positive trajectory," Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency at LKP Securities, said.

Silver contracts for March delivery climbed Rs 426, or 0.46 per cent, to quote at Rs 92,850 per kg.In the international markets, Comex gold futures rose 0.42 per cent at USD 2,659.

60 per ounce.

"Stronger-than-expected US macroeconomic data might push the Fed to pause rate cuts this month, which may negatively impact gold prices. On the other hand, lower than expected data could lead to a spike in gold prices," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst of Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Silver also traded 0.62 per cent higher at USD 31.73 per ounce in the Asian market hours. "Gold continues to trade steady despite weakness in the dollar and ahead of key jobs report due later on Friday," Manav Modi, Analyst, Commodity Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

Also read: Air India Express completes merger with AIX connect, aims for sustainable profitability