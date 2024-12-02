Silver rate today December 2: Check latest rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Check silver rates today.

Silver rate today: The prices of silver in several cities were bit down on Monday in comparision to Sunday. The silver price on Monday in Delhi stood at Rs 94500.0 per kilogram. The silver rate on December 1 was Rs 94700.0 per kilogram, and last week's silver price on 26-11-2024 was Rs 94500.0 per kilogram. Check silver prices in different cities today:

Silver rate in Mumbai on Dec 2

The prices of silver on Monday stood at Rs 90,820/Kg in Mumbai, an increase of Rs 10 from December 01, when it was priced at Rs 90,810/Kg and a week ago the price was Rs 87,930.

Silver rate in Delhi on Dec 2

The prices of silver on Monday stood at Rs 90,660/Kg in the national capital. The price of silver was Rs 90,650/Kg on December 01. A week ago, the silver was trading for a price of Rs 87,780/Kg.

Silver rate in Kolkata on Dec 2

The prices of silver on Monday stood at Rs 90,700/Kg in the city of Kolkata. The price of silver was Rs 90,690/Kg on December 01. Last week on November 25, the metal was trading at Rs 87,810/Kg.

Silver rate in Chennai on Dec 2

The prices of silver on Monday stood at Rs 91,090/Kg in Chennai. On December 01, the price of silver was Rs 91,070/Kg. The silver in Chennai was available to the customers for a price of Rs 88,180/Kg a week ago.