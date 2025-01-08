Silver price on January 8: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other cities

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Silver jewellery.

Silver price on January 8: The prices of silver rebounded by Rs 1,200 to Rs 92,600 per kg in major Indian cities on Wednesday (January 8), mainly due to a weak rupee and some pick-up in demand from industrial users.

The white metal traded above $30 an ounce in global markets, which also bolstered its prices in local markets. Spot Silver was up 0.14 per cent to $30.10 an ounce in early Asian trade. The metal moved between $30.01 an ounce and $30.15 an ounce in early trade.

Silver price today in major metro cities:

Delhi- Rs 92,600 per kg

Mumbai- Rs 92,600 per kg

Chennai- Rs 100,100 per kg

Silver price on January 7 was Rs 101600.0 per kg and last week’s silver price on January 2 was Rs 1,00,600.0 per kg.

Kolkata- Rs 92,600 per kg

Bengaluru- Rs 94,700.0 per kg

Silver price on January 7 was Rs 93500.0 per kg and last week’s silver price on January 2 was Rs 92500.0 per kg.

Hyderabad

Silver prices today in Hyderabad is Rs 103400.0 per kg. The silver price on January 7 was Rs 1,02,200.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on January 2 was Rs 101200.0 per kg

Visakhapatnam

Silver Prices today in Visakhapatnam is Rs 1,01,800.0 per kg. The silver price on January 7 was Rs 1,00,600.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on January 2 was Rs 99,600.0/Kg.

What are the factors which affect 'Silver prices'?