Wednesday, January 08, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Business
  4. Silver price on January 8: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other cities

Silver price on January 8: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other cities

Silver price on January 8: The changes in the value of currencies, particularly the US dollar, relative to other currencies can affect the attractiveness of silver as an investment.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Mumbai Published : Jan 08, 2025 13:03 IST, Updated : Jan 08, 2025 13:58 IST
Silver price on January 8 Check latest rates in Delhi Mumbai Chennai Kolkata visakhapatnam business
Image Source : FREEPIK Silver jewellery.

Silver price on January 8: The prices of silver rebounded by Rs 1,200 to Rs 92,600 per kg in major Indian cities on Wednesday (January 8), mainly due to a weak rupee and some pick-up in demand from industrial users.

The white metal traded above $30 an ounce in global markets, which also bolstered its prices in local markets. Spot Silver was up 0.14 per cent to $30.10 an ounce in early Asian trade. The metal moved between $30.01 an ounce and $30.15 an ounce in early trade.

Silver price today in major metro cities:

Delhi- Rs 92,600 per kg

Mumbai- Rs 92,600 per kg

Chennai- Rs 100,100 per kg

Silver price on January 7 was Rs 101600.0 per kg and last week’s silver price on January 2 was Rs 1,00,600.0 per kg. 

Kolkata- Rs 92,600 per kg

Bengaluru- Rs 94,700.0 per kg 
Silver price on January 7 was Rs 93500.0 per kg and last week’s silver price on January 2 was Rs 92500.0 per kg. 

Hyderabad

Silver prices today in Hyderabad is Rs 103400.0 per kg. The silver price on January 7 was Rs 1,02,200.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on January 2 was Rs 101200.0 per kg

Visakhapatnam

Silver Prices today in Visakhapatnam is Rs 1,01,800.0 per kg. The silver price on January 7 was Rs 1,00,600.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on January 2 was Rs 99,600.0/Kg. 

What are the factors which affect 'Silver prices'? 

  • The price of silver constantly fluctuates due to various factors, i.e, both domestic as well as international. 
  • Global Demand: The overall demand for gold and silver worldwide plays a significant role in price changes.
  • Currency Fluctuations: Changes in the value of currencies, particularly the US dollar, relative to other currencies can affect the attractiveness of gold and silver as investments.
  • Interest Rates: Higher interest rates can make gold and silver less attractive as investments as they offer no interest income.
  • Government rules/regulations: Government policies and regulations related to the gold and silver trade can impact prices.
  • World Events: Economic conditions, geopolitical events, and other global factors can influence the demand for and price of precious metals.
  • Insights from Jewellers: Jewellers, as experts in the precious metals industry, can provide valuable insights into market trends and potential price movements.
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement