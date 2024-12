Silver price today in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Know latest prices on December 5

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Silver price in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata.

Silver prices have risen more than 2 per cent compared to ten days back on the back of political unrest in South Korea and France. The current price of silver in India is around Rs 94,000.0 per kg, reflecting no change on December 05.

Silver rate in Mumbai

Silver rate in Mumbai is at Rs 93,030 per kg on December 05, a jump of Rs 1,200 in a single day, when it was priced at Rs 91,830 per kg and a week ago the price was Rs 88,360.

Silver rate in Delhi

In Delhi, the silver was priced at Rs 92,870 per kg on December 05. The silver rate in Delhi was Rs 91,670 per kg on December 04, a discount of Rs 1,200 from today. A week ago, the silver was trading for a price of Rs 88,210 per kg.

Silver rate in Kolkata

Today, the silver rate in Kolkata was Rs 92,910 per kg. The price of silver was Rs 91,710 per kg on December 04. Last week on November 28, the metal was trading at Rs 88,240 per kg.

Silver rate in Chennai

The silver rate in Chennai today, December 05, is Rs 93,300 per kg. On December 04, the silver rate in Chennai was Rs 92,100 per kg. The silver in Chennai was available to the customers for a price of Rs 88,610 per kg a week ago.

MCX Futures

The silver MCX futures contract with the expiry of December 05, was quoted for Rs 91,130 per kg, an increase of Rs 428.