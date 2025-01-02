Silver price today in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai | Know latest prices on January 2

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Silver jewellery.

Silver price on January 2: On Thursday (January 2), the price of silver fell to Rs 90,400 per kilogram.

Here are the details of top 5 cities of India for 'silver rates'

Silver rate in Mumbai

Silver rate in Mumbai was Rs 90,400 per Kg on January 2, while it was priced at Rs 90,500 per Kg on the previous day.

Silver rate in Delhi

The silver rate in Delhi was Rs 90,400 per Kg on January 2. The price of silver for 10 grams Rs 904 per gram on January 1.

Silver rate in Kolkata

Today, the silver rate in Kolkata is Rs 90,400 per Kg and for 10 gram, it was priced Rs 904.

Silver rate in Chennai

The silver rate in Chennai is Rs 97,900 per Kg and for 10 gram it is priced at Rs 979.

What are the factors which affect 'Silver prices'?