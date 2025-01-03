Seven new Vande Bharat Express trains likely from Gorakhpur soon, Railways prepares plans: Report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vande Bharat Express

Seven new Vande Bharat Express trains are likely to run from Gorakhpur railway station soon as the Railways is preparing a plan for the same. The Indian Railways has prepared a proposal for the construction of a depot of Vande Bharat Express train next to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) training center in Gorakhpur. As per a report by Jagran.com, the construction process will begin after the green signal from the Railway Board. After the depot is built, more new Vande Bharat trains will start operating from Gorakhpur.

Seven new Vande Bharat trains from Gorakhpur soon

As per the instructions of the railway board, the Northeast Railway has prepared a proposal to operate 17 new trains including seven Vande Bharat and two Amrit Bharat from major stations including Gorakhpur.

Initially, the India Railway had planned a depot in New Washing Pit but things did not work out there. The railway administration then planned to build a depot near Nakaha Jungle station, but that too could not be done. At some places there was a shortage of land and at other places there was a shortage of resources and other facilities.

Now, the railway administration has marked the land behind the RPF Training Center located between Gorakhpur Junction and Cantt Station, the report suggested.

Gorakhpur-Prayagraj Vande Bharat Express schedule revised

In another development, the Indian Railways has revised the schedule of Gorakhpur-Prayagraj Vande Bharat Express which was flagged off on July 7, 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Known as India’s 25th Vande Bharat Express train, this express runs between Gorakhpur and Prayagraj Junction. Initially, the train was launched between Gorakhpur and Lucknow. However, later the train was extended up to Prayagraj Junction.