Sensex plummets over 1,000 points, Nifty falls nearly 300 points

The Indian stock market saw a sharp decline as the Sensex dropped by 1,017.23 points, closing at 81,183.93, while the Nifty tumbled 292.95 points, settling at 24,852.15. This significant slump reflects broader market concerns and investor caution.
The Indian stock market saw a sharp decline as the Sensex dropped by 1,017.23 points, closing at 81,183.93, while the Nifty tumbled 292.95 points, settling at 24,852.15. This significant slump reflects broader market concerns and investor caution.
Top News
Related Business News
Latest News