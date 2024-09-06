Friday, September 06, 2024
     
Sensex plummets over 1,000 points, Nifty falls nearly 300 points

Global market volatility, along with domestic economic concerns, are believed to have driven the steep decline. Investors remained cautious amid fears of rising inflation, higher interest rates, and geopolitical tensions affecting market sentiment.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: September 06, 2024 15:52 IST
Sensex
Image Source : FILE Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (Now BSE Ltd.)

The Indian stock market saw a sharp decline as the Sensex dropped by 1,017.23 points, closing at 81,183.93, while the Nifty tumbled 292.95 points, settling at 24,852.15. This significant slump reflects broader market concerns and investor caution.

 

