Thursday, July 11, 2024
     
  Sensex declines 27 points to settle at 79,897; Nifty dips 8 points to 24,315

Sensex declines 27 points to settle at 79,897; Nifty dips 8 points to 24,315

In a largely rangebound trading session on Thursday, the BSE Sensex declined by 27.43 points to close at 79,897.34, while the NSE Nifty dipped 8.50 points, settling at 24,315.95.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: July 11, 2024 16:01 IST
BSE
Image Source : FILE Business stock exchange building.

The equity benchmark indices saw minimal changes, with the Sensex falling by 27 points to end at 79,897 and the Nifty decreasing by 8.50 points to close at 24,316. From the Sensex basket, Tata Motors, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Asian Paints, and State Bank of India were the major gainers. Conversely, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Nestle India, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Larsen & Toubro were the biggest laggards.

Sectoral indices performance

The Nifty Bank index rose by 81 points, closing at 52,271, while the Midcap index surged by 227 points, ending at 57,148. Mahindra & Mahindra extended Wednesday's losses, closing at the day's low with a decline of 1.4%. Tata Consultancy Services ended the day in the green, up 0.4%, ahead of its earnings announcement.

Also read | Dream Budget to Black Budget: Look at some of iconic budgets of India

