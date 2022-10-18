Senior ICAS officer Bharati Das takes charge as Controller General of Accounts

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE CGA is responsible for establishing and managing a technically sound management accounting system and preparation and submission of the accounts of the Union Government and internal audits.

Civil Accounts Service officer Bharati Das on Tuesday took charge as the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) under the Department of Expenditure, the finance ministry said.

A 1988-batch Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) officer, Das has served as Principal Chief Controller of Accounts (Pr. CCA) Central Board of Direct Taxes and Ministries of External Affairs, Home Affairs.

Das is the 27th CGA, who is 'the Principal Advisor' on accounting matters to the government of India.

CGA is responsible for establishing and managing a technically sound management accounting system and preparation and submission of the accounts of the Union Government and internal audits.

ALSO READ | This mutual fund promises to make your Diwali more prosperous - Here's how

ALSO READ | Sebi extends approval to THESE four companies for initial public offerings

Latest Business News