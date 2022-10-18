Tuesday, October 18, 2022
     
Senior ICAS officer Bharati Das takes charge as Controller General of Accounts

Das is the 27th CGA, who is 'the Principal Advisor' on accounting matters to the government of India.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Published on: October 18, 2022 21:29 IST
Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE CGA is responsible for establishing and managing a technically sound management accounting system and preparation and submission of the accounts of the Union Government and internal audits.

Civil Accounts Service officer Bharati Das on Tuesday took charge as the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) under the Department of Expenditure, the finance ministry said.

A 1988-batch Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) officer, Das has served as Principal Chief Controller of Accounts (Pr. CCA) Central Board of Direct Taxes and Ministries of External Affairs, Home Affairs.

