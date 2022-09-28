Rupee falls by 40 paise to an all-time low of 81.93 against the US dollar

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE The rupee depreciated by 40 paise to an all-time low of 81.93 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday as the strengthening of the American currency and risk-averse sentiment among investors weighed on the local unit.

The rupee depreciated 40 paise to an all-time low of 81.93 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday as the strengthening of the American currency and risk-averse sentiment among investors weighed on the local unit.

Moreover, a negative trend in domestic equities and significant foreign fund outflows sapped investor appetite, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 81.90 against the greenback, then fell to 81.93, registering a fall of 40 paise over its previous closing.

On Tuesday, the rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled 14 paise higher at 81.53 against the dollar.

The rupee opened weaker on Wednesday as the dollar resumed its upward momentum supported by hawkish Fed talk, said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

The local unit could track the weakness of the Asian and emerging market peers, Iyer said, adding that a delay in local bonds' inclusion for listing on a major global index this year could also cap gains.

"The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may be present to curb volatility," Iyer noted.

