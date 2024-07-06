Regalo Kitchens opens first franchise in Bengaluru, eyes to capture south Indian market

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

Regalo Kitchens, a leader in home interior and kitchen design, has announced the opening of its first franchise in Bengaluru. The latest franchise will strengthen the company's hold in the South Indian market. Notably, the company already has experience centres in six major cities. The opening of another new experience centre will cater for the tech city Bangalore with the company's product. It is worth mentioning that Bangalore is a huge market for such types of products making it easier for the company to expand its business.

Company targets luxury class

Regalo Kitchens provides one of the best home interior and kitchen design solutions targeting luxury consumers. The company has expertise in designer modular kitchens. Based out of Delhi, Regalo was started 12 years ago. As claimed by the company, it has so far catered to more than 200,000 homes with cutting-edge technologies and premium designs. According to the company's statement, "The new franchise in Bangalore signifies the brand’s commitment to bringing its exceptional services to a broader audience in the southern region of the country."

Franchise owner calls it great oppertunity

On his partnership with Regalo Kitchens Franchise owner Vikas said that this is a great opportunity for him to make his mark in the field of home design. India is a growing market, and customers are constantly looking for premium, luxury living with great service, he added. He mentioned that Regalo Kitchens has consistently proven its ability to meet these demands. I am excited to contribute to its expansion.

Surendra, Director, Regalo Kitchens said on the occasion that entering South India is a very milestone for our company. He said that they have built this brand through the love of our customers. He further claimed that serving more than 200,000 customers in six cities in the last decade is proof of their commitment to quality and service. Moreover, he said that the company is set to open two more franchises next month adding that this is just the beginning. Regalo Director said that they are an emerging brand in India, dedicated to its customers and partners.

ALSO READ | ITR filing 2024: How to choose right Income Tax return form? Check types of forms