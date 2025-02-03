RBI MPC meeting 2025: Rate cut expected, when and where to watch RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra live

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The meeting of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee is already underway.

RBI MPC meeting 2025: After big relief to the salaried middle class, all eyes are on the outcome of the forthcoming RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. The all-new Monetary Policy Committee under RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra has started deliberation and the key announcements will be made on February 7.

It is expected that the Central Bank will cut the repo rate by 25bps to 6.25 per cent.

RBI Monetary Policy 2025: Date and time

The meeting of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee is already underway and an official announcement regarding the outcome of the meeting will be made on February 7 at around 10 am.

After the official announcement, Malhotra is expected to address the media at 12 noon.

RBI Monetary Policy 2025: When and where to watch

Those who want to catch the live broadcast of the address can visit the RBI’s official social media handles such as X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

RBI Monetary Policy 2025: Outcome of last MPC

In the last MPC, the Reserve Bank of India kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the eleventh straight.

Meanwhile, Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said there is no concern over the rupee value and the Reserve Bank of India is managing the volatility of the local currency.

The rupee continued to face pressure due to sustained foreign fund outflows and the broad strength of the American currency in the overseas markets due to unabated dollar demand from oil importers and weak risk appetite.

The rupee depreciated 67 paise to hit a record low of 87.29 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday after Trump Tariffs on Canada Mexico and China triggered fears of a broad trade war.

Donald Trump slapped Canada and Mexico with 25 per cent duties and China with a 10 per cent duty, The move was the first strike in what could usher a destructive global trade war, forex traders said.