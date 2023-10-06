Friday, October 06, 2023
     
RBI keeps Repo Rate unchanged at 6.50% for fourth time in a row

Reserve Bank of India had started the process of increasing the repo rate in May 2022 after the outbreak of war between Russia and Ukraine last year. This trend of increasing the policy interest rate continued till February 2023. During this period, it was increased from four per cent to 6.5per cent

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
Repo rate unchanged: The Reserve Bank of India on Friday decided to keep policy rate unchanged for fourth time in a row as it maintains heightened vigil on inflation. The rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consecutive rate hikes aggregating to 250 basis points since May 2022.

Announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to keep the rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.

He said the MPC will remain watchful of the inflation and remains resolute to its commitment to align inflation to the targeted level. While keeping the interest rate intact, Das said headline inflation still remains above RBI's target of 4 per cent.

The MPC meeting took place against the backdrop of consumer price-based (CPI) inflation on some food items like tomato, wheat and rice that have witnessed surge in price in the last few weeks. The government has mandated RBI to ensure CPI inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

