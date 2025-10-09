Ratan Tata Death Anniversary: From Starbucks to Jaguar Land Rover, Tata's defining global deals As people pay tribute to the industry titan, let's have a look at some major international deals that shaped Tata's international footprint.

New Delhi:

Today is the first death anniversary of Ratan Tata, one of India's most respected and internationally recognised business leaders. Ratan Tata became the chairman of Tata Steel in 1991 and helped make it a global brand. Tata not just played a key role in globalising and modernising one of India’s oldest business houses, but he also made some major deals to expand the company globally. As people pay tribute to the industry titan, let's have a look at some major international deals that shaped Tata's global footprint.

Tetley Tea (2000)

This was a watershed moment in Indian business history. Tata Tea (now Tata Consumer Products) acquired the British tea company Tetley for $450 million, instantly becoming one of the world's largest tea companies and launching Ratan Tata’s global expansion strategy. This was one of the first major international acquisitions by an Indian company.

Corus Steel (2007)

Valued at $12.9 billion, this acquisition of the UK-based steel producer Corus was one of the largest ever by an Indian company. It immediately established Tata Steel as one of the top-10 steel producers globally, demonstrating Ratan Tata's vision for creating a world-class industrial conglomerate.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) (2008)

This $2.3 billion acquisition from Ford was a pivotal moment for Tata Motors. Despite initial public scepticism, the deal proved to be a significant success, rejuvenating the iconic British luxury brands and transforming Tata Motors into a dominant global player in the automotive sector.

Daewoo Commercial Vehicles (2004)

Tata Motors acquired Daewoo’s commercial vehicle unit in South Korea for $102 million. This move significantly strengthened Tata's presence in the global commercial vehicle market by providing access to advanced truck-making technology and new international markets.

Joint Venture with Starbucks (2012)

In a landmark deal, Tata Global Beverages (now Tata Consumer Products) signed a joint venture with US-based Starbucks to launch Starbucks outlets in India. This partnership enabled Tata to enter the booming Indian coffee retail market, which has experienced significant growth in the years since.